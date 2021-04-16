Crews from Decatur Utilities Electric Operations will replace a pole and other underground equipment near Shady Grove Lane at Hawthorne Drive Southwest on Saturday from 6 a.m. until about 5 p.m. The eastbound lane of Shady Grove Lane will be closed.
Traffic will be merged into one lane and alternated around the work area. Motorists are asked to be aware of crews and equipment present and approach the work zone slowly and with extreme caution.
