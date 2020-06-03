City officials want to restart the Decatur Recycling Program this month, but they lack affordable workers.
Wanda Tyler, Decatur-Morgan County Regional Landfill director, shut down the recycling program in March after it lost much of its workforce to the precautionary quarantine of Limestone Correctional Facility inmates for the coronavirus pandemic.
The recycling program usually employs about a dozen Alabama Department of Corrections work-release inmates for $15 each a day to sort the items sent for recycling and remove the trash or unclean items.
Tyler told the City Council on Monday that she has talked to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office about possibly using inmates from the county jail during June.
The landfill also has $14,000 that she said she might be able to use to hire temporary employees for what she hopes is a brief period until prison inmates are available again.
“I don’t want to start the program again and then have to stop it again,” Tyler said.
Tyler said the landfill puts $1.2 million into the recycling program, which last year generated only $240,000 in revenue.
“We just don’t have the money to hire someone and pay them $10 an hour,” Tyler said. “The labor cost for using the inmates is just affordable.”
The program usually takes recycling from other cities like Athens, Cullman and Hartselle as well as from industries such as Indorama and Toray. However, Tyler said they may have to focus only on Decatur and Morgan County, who are co-owners of the landfill, if they restart with temporary employees to cut down on the amount that needs sorting.
The recycling program collects 3,300 tons a year, and Tyler is expecting heavy volume when the program restarts because many residents have been collecting items while they wait for the reopening.
Council President Paige Bibbee suggested the city could ask residents to sort recyclable materials and place them in bags to help the program.
But Tyler said they don’t want recycled items in bags. She said they would rather that people just place the proper, clean items like cardboard, steel, aluminum, No. 1 and No. 2 plastic containers, newspapers and magazines in their bins for pickup.
“We prefer everything to be loose so the trucks can dump them out on the floor so they can be sorted,” Tyler said.
Council members Kristi Hill and Charles Kirby said there’s a lot interest and pressure from the public to restart the recycling program.
“I’ve had a lot of residents inquire about when the program might restart again,” Hill said. “I’ve even had residents volunteer to come sort.”
