A Decatur woman faces felony drug charges after fleeing from Decatur police multiple times, according to authorities.
Investigators responded to a vehicle stop on June 22, where a woman fled from the scene, and during a search of the vehicle, they found a large quantity of marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy), police said. The woman was later identified as Tamesha Taylor, 27, of Decatur, and investigators obtained warrants for her arrest on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.
Police said Taylor has been located multiple times since June but fled each time and on Wednesday, investigators received a citizen complaint that she was selling marijuana at an apartment at Parkway Place Apartments. Police said investigators found Taylor in the parking lot later in the day but she ran away, and after a short pursuit, she was taken into custody for her warrants and an additional charge of resisting arrest, with bail set at $7,800.
Investigators searched the vehicle that Taylor was in originally and found marijuana, according to police. Police said another occupant in the vehicle fled on foot and after a short chase, she was taken into custody and charged with two misdemeanors, and another woman who became belligerent at the scene was also taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.