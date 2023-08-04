centerpiece top story Decatur woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, meth By David Gambino Staff Writer Aug 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deputies arrested a Decatur woman for possession of fentanyl and meth on Thursday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.Apiffany Tremaine Smith, 35, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of illegal distribution of a controlled substance.Deputies said they located the drugs after interacting with Smith at a business in the 3500 block of U.S. 31 South.Jali records show Smith was booked into Morgan County Jail and released Thursday on a $7,000 bond. — david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. 