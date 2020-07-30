An 18-year-old woman was in Morgan County Jail late Thursday, charged with first-degree arson in connection with a blaze that closed the Decatur Walmart for two days last week.
Sarah Faye Polston of 939 Spring Court S.W., was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, police said in a release late Thursday.
On July 22, Decatur police responded to Walmart, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., in reference to a fire. The Decatur Fire Marshal also responded and determined the fire was started intentionally, police said.
Police said Polston was developed as a suspect during their investigation and was arrested and booked into the jail Thursday. No other information was immediately available.
