A Decatur woman has been charged with cutting her husband during an altercation.
Decatur police said officers responded to Parkway Medical Center on Thursday and spoke with the victim, who had a cut on the back of his head. Officers discovered the victim had been in an altercation with his wife, Diana Rodgers, 35, and she allegedly cut him with a knife, according to police.
Rodgers was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic violence-assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $5,000, police said.
