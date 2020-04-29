Decatur police charged a city resident with trafficking in stolen identities after they said she was found with articles of mail from multiple individuals.
Investigators made contact with Pam Lakisha Harris, 41, on April 22 after residents contacted the Police Department about a vehicle stopping in front of houses and taking mail, according to police.
Police made similar contact with Harris in January and found her with mail from multiple individuals after a Decatur resident reported stolen mail.
Police arrested Harris on Friday and charged her with trafficking in stolen identities, five counts of illegal possession of a credit card and two counts of third-degree forgery.
Harris, of 3025 Rag Avenue S.W., is in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $122,000, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.