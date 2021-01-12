Police on Monday charged a Decatur woman with a Dec. 30 vehicle break-in in Southeast Decatur.
Police said Kayla Lashea Tallent, 30, 2003 Ninth St. S.E., was located in the 2000 block of Beltline Road Southwest and charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor.
She is being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $41,300.
