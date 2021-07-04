A Decatur woman died Friday evening in a two-vehicle wreck in Lawrence County, according to state troopers.
Joy Elaine Williford, 61, died when the 2003 Toyota Avalon she was driving failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at Alabama 20 and Lawrence County 400, and was struck by a 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Jasmine Nicole Arnold of Huntsville, troopers said. The wreck occurred at 7:19 p.m., according to troopers, and Williford was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
— Staff report
