A Decatur woman is facing four counts of theft after bilking victims in a check-cashing scheme during September and October, Decatur police said.
Maria Leigh Chatman, 43, was arrested Wednesday and remains in Morgan County Jail.
“Due to Chatman’s criminal history involving similar crimes, Circuit Judge Steven Brown set bond at $50,000,” police said in a news release.
Police said victims explained they were approached by a woman, who convinced them to help her cash a check drawn from her own account. The victims proceeded to cash the check through their accounts and provided her with the money, police said. The checks were later returned for non-sufficient funds.
— Michael Wetzel
