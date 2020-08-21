A Southwest Decatur woman is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after being involved in a traffic accident Aug. 8, Decatur police said.
Police said Danielle Pauline Thomas, 26, 134 McEntire Lane, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
At the wreck scene, police said they found marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in her possession. They said Thomas was under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
In a news release, police said during August they have received “complaints of narcotics sales” along McEntire Lane and found Thomas to be the main suspect.
She was arrested Thursday and transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $13,500.
