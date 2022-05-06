A Morgan County jury convicted a Decatur woman Thursday of murdering her father on March 26, 2020, in Priceville.
Angela Joy Vest, 42, was found guilty in Circuit Court of killing her father Kenneth Vest at his home, according to the Morgan County District Attorney's Office.
The victim was found suffering from several gunshot wounds with a hammer lying on top of his body, the office said. Vest faces up to a life term in state prison.
This was the second trial in the slaying. The first trial in October 2021 ended in a hung jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.