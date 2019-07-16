A Decatur woman who police say lost control of an SUV in a fatal five-vehicle wreck on Point Mallard Parkway last month has been charged with manslaughter.
Jonna Michelle McGuyre, 33, of 615 Sixth Ave. S.W., was arrested last Monday at her residence on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, for possessing meth at the time of the crash, Decatur police said last week.
“After the initial arrest of McGuyre, further investigation by the traffic homicide investigators led to the obtaining of an arrest warrant for McGuyre, charging her with manslaughter,” police said today.
McGuyre turned herself in on the outstanding warrant today. She was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bond, police said.
She was released from jail last Tuesday on $5,000 bail on the possession charge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said McGuyre was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67) on the morning of June 25 when she lost control and hit two pickups and an SUV “before colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa, which was driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams in the northbound lanes.”
Williams, a Somerville woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
McGuyre and two children, ages 1 and 4, who were passengers in the Tahoe, were taken to Huntsville Hospital. The children were listed as stable shortly after the wreck and no further report on their conditions was available.
The injuries to occupants of the other three vehicles were minor, police said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the accident just west of Refuge Headquarters Road at 7:14 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.