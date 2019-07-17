A Decatur woman who police say lost control of an SUV in a fatal five-vehicle wreck on Point Mallard Parkway last month has been charged with manslaughter, and court records say preliminary tests show she had drugs in her system at the time of the crash.
Jonna Michelle McGuyre, 33, of 615 Sixth Ave. S.W., was arrested July 8 at her residence on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, for possessing meth at the time of the crash, Decatur police said last week.
“After the initial arrest of McGuyre, further investigation by the traffic homicide investigators led to the obtaining of an arrest warrant for McGuyre, charging her with manslaughter,” police said Tuesday.
McGuyre turned herself in on the outstanding warrant Tuesday. She was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bond, police said.
She was released from jail last week on $5,000 bail on the possession charge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
“Results of the toxicologist report are still pending” from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, said police spokeswoman Emily Long.
“Preliminary tests showed that McGuyre had amphetamines and benzodiazepines in her system at the time of the wreck and also had methamphetamines on her person,” said Decatur police officer Kristian Moody in a search warrant affidavit signed last month.
Police said McGuyre was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67) on the morning of June 25 when she lost control and hit two pickups and an SUV “before colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa, which was driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams in the northbound lanes.”
Williams, of Somerville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
McGuyre and two children, ages 1 and 4, who were passengers in the Tahoe, were taken to Huntsville Hospital. The children were listed in stable condition after the wreck and no further report on their conditions was available.
The injuries to occupants of the other three vehicles were minor, police said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the accident just west of Refuge Headquarters Road at 7:14 a.m.
At the scene of the crash, McGuyre was being treated for her injuries by medical personnel when a clear cellophane bag fell out of her bra, according to the affidavit. The white crystalline substance in the bag was later tested using a presumptive field test kit and gave a “positive indication for the presence of methamphetamine,” the affidavit said. The substance was later weighed at about two grams, according to the affidavit.
McGuyre told police that a friend was in the vehicle with her at the time of the wreck and the meth was not hers, according to the affidavit. But, the affidavit noted, witnesses and evidence at the scene show that no one else was inside the vehicle except McGuyre and her children at the time of the wreck.
