A Decatur woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison last week for distribution of child pornography sought to have her 4-year-old niece spend the night at her house, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court.
Becky Lynn Burroughs, 46, was sentenced to 260 months in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on three counts of distribution of child porn and one count of possession. She uploaded at least 11 child porn videos and numerous images to the internet in 2021, according to investigators.
“Who is worthy of helping me introduce my four-year-old niece into the ways of sex?” Burroughs asked an internet chat group after sharing clothed photos of her niece, the plea agreement showed.
Burroughs, a resident of Way Thru the Woods Southwest at the time of her arrest, signed the plea agreement in April of this year.
“Burroughs distributed videos and images of very young children who were subjected to horrific sexual abuse,” according to a government sentencing recommendation memorandum. Some of the victims were under 5 years old.
In 2021, investigators with the Leon County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security in Tallahassee opened an investigation based on a CyberTip report. They traced an account uploading child sex abuse images to an address in Decatur.
Following a search warrant at Burroughs’ residence in September 2021, in which she admitted to uploading child porn, investigators reviewed a text conversation she had with a contact that appeared to be an adult male.
In the conversation, according to the plea agreement, Burroughs texted, “The youngest I have had … was either 11 or 12.” She then expressed a desire for someone “as young as a baby.”
In a later conversation, the male contact suggested he and Burroughs “take” her niece. Burroughs said that she was “definitely game.”
Between March and July 2021, according to the plea agreement, Burroughs texted her niece’s mother and tried to assure her that the child would be safe if allowed to sleep over.
The child’s mother declined.
Burroughs also tried to solicit child porn in internet chatrooms and encouraged others to use a website where child exploitation content was shared, according to the plea agreement. She also, according to the plea agreement, uploaded videos of herself engaged in sex acts with an adult male.
The U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency that is part of the judicial branch of the federal government, provides sentencing guidelines for federal offenses. There are 43 levels of offense seriousness — the more serious the crime, the higher the offense level. First-degree murder is a level 43 offense, for example.
Due to Burroughs’ “prompt recognition and affirmative acceptance of personal responsibility,” per the plea agreement, the government recommended a two-level reduction in her offense level. The government recommended an additional one-level reduction for prompt notification of her intention to plead guilty.
In the government’s sentencing recommendation, Burroughs’ total offense level is listed at level 37: “Distribution of child pornography is inherently a serious crime, but Burroughs’ offense was particularly heinous.”
The recommendation calls attention to the fact that Burroughs’ crime was not an isolated incident, but that she distributed child porn multiple times over several months.
Furthermore, the government claims that Burroughs’ actions will echo into the future, as each child will be revictimized each time a video or image is viewed. As one victim of child exploitation explained, according to the sentencing recommendation, every time someone looks at one of the images of her abuse, the offender makes her “relive the most horrific part of (her) childhood.”
In addition to 260 months imprisonment for Burroughs, the government recommended, upon her release, supervised release for the rest of her life. Thursday’s sentencing adhered to the recommendations.
The sentencing recommendation notes that supervised release “is needed to ensure that other children do not become victims of Burroughs’ crimes … (as) Burroughs has expressed her desire to abuse the youngest and most vulnerable children.”
Burroughs must comply with special supervised release conditions, such as registering with the state sex offender registration agency in Alabama or any other similar agency if she moves to another state, and she must participate in the Sex Offender Community Safety Program. She must also participate in a sex offense-specific treatment program which may include psychological testing and counseling.
Burroughs will also be prohibited from possessing pornography of any kind, and she will be barred from adult-themed stores and strip clubs. She will be prohibited from having any contact with minors unless approved by her probation officer. She also faces strict limits on internet access.
Burroughs was ordered to pay a $6,000 special assessment fee under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act (AVAA). Funds collected under the AVAA are deposited in the Child Pornography Victims Reserve, “which provides monetary assistance to victims of child pornography trafficking offenses.”
The federal court recommended Burroughs be imprisoned in a facility near the Northern District of Alabama.
According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim F. Escalona, Burroughs’ case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
“The creation and distribution of digital images of child sexual abuse perpetuates a criminal industry that is incredibly destructive to both the victims and consumers of this material,” Escalona said. “The prosecution of (Burroughs) is part of the ongoing commitment of my office, and that of our federal, state, and local partners, to identify and prosecute child predators.”
