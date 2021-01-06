A Decatur woman found guilty of murder in the June 2016 shooting of her husband received a 40-year prison sentence on Tuesday.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown, who presided over the case, handed down the sentence for Michelle Owens, 48, at a sentencing hearing. The maximum sentence for a murder conviction is life in prison. She will be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison.
Owens didn’t make a statement at the hearing.
A jury in October rejected Owens' plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and convicted her of killing her 44-year-old husband, Lawrence Edward “Eddie” Owens, at the family’s home in Decatur's Dunbarton subdivision. The weapon was a .38-caliber revolver.
“We felt it was a fair sentence,” Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery said after the hearing. He said the sentence “reflects the punishment she should receive.”
Jurors heard more than two days of testimony in the trial, with the two sons of the defendant testifying.
At Tuesday's hearing, Vickery said Owens shot and killed her husband with a child present, and asked the judge for straight prison time instead of a split sentence. Owens’ 11-year-old son, who was 7 and at home at the time of the shooting, testified: “I saw my mom shoot my dad.”
In a sentencing memorandum filed Monday, Owens’ attorneys, Brian White and Britt Cauthen, asked that Owens receive the minimum sentence permitted by law. At the hearing, White asked for a 20-year sentence, with five years in prison and the remainder on probation.
“There is no real dispute that Michelle Owens suffers from a serious mental illness,” the memorandum states. “The verdict in this case only indicates that the mental illness was unavailing as a complete defense to the charge.”
Given Owens’ age, “in all likelihood, she can have a life outside of prison,” White told the court.
“We’re disappointed there wasn’t more consideration” of the documentation of a mental illness that was presented, White said after the hearing.
According to the memorandum, about three weeks before the shooting, Owens was diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder at a state hospital in Tennessee, a diagnosis confirmed by defense expert Dr. Roger Rinn in his trial testimony and consistently documented by various clinicians providing psychiatric care at the Morgan County Jail.
Vickery said in his opening statement at Owens’ trial that she had the “presence of mind” to buy the revolver and ammunition at two different stores and to keep her older teenage son out of the house after the shooting.
But White said at the sentencing hearing that there was no element of premeditation in the shooting.
