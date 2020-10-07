Connie Clark glanced down at her tie-dyed top with hues of fuscia, magenta and pale pink and her vibrant pink blazer, which perfectly matched her flats.
“My husband says I used to be a Black person, but I have become a pink person. Pink started taking over my wardrobe five years ago,” Clark said.
That was when the Decatur woman joined the legion of women fighting breast cancer, a disease that strikes one in eight women and claims the lives of more than 40,000 people — including the lives of Clark’s mother in 2003 and Clark’s sister in 2011 — each year.
“When the doctor told me I had breast cancer, I wasn’t surprised and I wasn’t scared. We don’t know the plans God has for us, but I knew whatever happened, I was going to be all right,” the now 65-year-old Clark said.
This year, according to the American Cancer Society, more than 279,000 women and men in the United States will face the diagnosis of invasive breast cancer.
During October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, splashes of pink appear on football fields, grocery store aisles and front lawns as sports teams, first responders and hospitals raise awareness of the far-reaching disease.
In north Alabama, groups organized in-person and virtual events to raise money for research, hospitals and outreach organizations. On Saturday, Clark, along with 250 other people, participated in the Decatur-based Journey of Faith’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.
Three years ago, Clark joined the faith-based Journey of Faith, an organization devoted to meeting the immediate needs of cancer patients and providing support.
“Connie is a breath of fresh air. She’s that calm in the storm. She’s soft-spoken, but firm,” said Mwende Muoti, a breast cancer survivor and founder of Journey of Faith. “She brings so much wisdom to Journey of Faith and a sense of service. She uses her experience with breast cancer to serve and reach others with the same diagnosis.”
Clark’s journey with cancer began in the fall of 2015 when she discovered a small lump in her breast. Although her mammogram in July had been clean, she knew something felt wrong. On Nov. 22, 2015, four days before Thanksgiving, Clark received a diagnosis of Stage 1 triple negative breast cancer.
'Thankful for every second'
While undergoing surgery to remove the lump, four months of chemotherapy and 33 rounds of radiation, Clark remained active. She continued to work the breakfast line at Microtel Inn & Suites, attend church at Progressive Christian Outreach Ministry and care for a friend also battling breast cancer.
A month after Clark’s diagnosis, her friend died from the disease.
“It made me feel better being able to serve and help her,” Clark said. “By helping someone at the end stages of what I was about to begin, it made me appreciate life and be thankful for every second I had.”
Clark remained thankful as she went through 17 months of treatment, which caused her to lose tufts of hair and drop 20 pounds.
Every Thursday — treatment day — Clark’s husband declared Clark “Queen for the day.”
“He called me Queen Connie. He made treatment days fun and helped me keep going,” Clark said. “When you are going through something like this, you have to choose to be around positive people. In the beginning, I told everyone, ‘You’re on the bus now, but I can put you off the bus.’”
Along with her family and friends, Clark found strength from her faith, instilled in her by her mother.
“My mother, like the Bible says, taught me to do for others through her words and actions. On my high school graduation, she gave me a plaque that said, ‘Only the strong survive.’ For me, that meant I had to be strong in my faith. My faith is what has gotten me through everything,” Clark said.
Support group
During treatment, Clark repeatedly turned in her Bible to Matthew 7:7: “Ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened to you.”
“I knew whatever I was going through, I just had to turn to God and he would be there,” Clark said.
For individuals facing a cancer diagnosis, Clark stressed the need to remain active, do for others and find a support group.
“You need a mentor. This is not a journey you want to take alone,” Clark said. “Even though I had my family and friends and church, you need someone who has experienced cancer that you can talk with about it. That is so important.”
That need for fellowship and camaraderie spurred Muoti to establish Journey of Faith four years ago.
“Sometimes you think you are the only person in the world going through something. It’s so important to have a group of women who have gone through or are in similar situations because it gets you out of your own head. You realize you are not alone,” Muoti said.
Looking at photographs of her two great-grandsons, Clark smiled.
“I feel so blessed. Having breast cancer made me realize how blessed I am and made me really appreciate life,” Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.