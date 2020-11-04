An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Decatur this week reported 81 inmates and 20 staff with active cases of COVID-19.
The North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center is on Alabama 20, just west of 12th Avenue Northwest.
According to ADOC, 84 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and three have recovered. Twenty-five staff have tested positive and five have recovered. No COVID-19 deaths were reported at the facility.
The Alabama Department of Public Health today reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 among Morgan County residents, which would only include those newly confirmed ADOC inmates considered Morgan County residents. That's the second highest number of new cases reported in a day, with the highest being Friday when 120 new Morgan County cases were reported.
Two Morgan County residents have been confirmed by ADPH in the last week as having died of the disease, bringing the cumulative death toll to 37.
As of Tuesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 29 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. Eight of those were in intensive care, including five on ventilators.
Limestone Correctional Facility this week had 34 inmates with active cases of the virus, according to ADOC, and 19 staff. Two Limestone inmates have died of the disease.
