An inmate who escaped from a work-release center in Decatur on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. was later recaptured in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Michael Glenn Kimbrough, 38, escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur, said a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was recaptured with no violence involved at 10:22 p.m. in Fayetteville, Tennessee, surrendering to Fayetteville police, the DOC said.
According to the DOC, Kimbrough received a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery in Morgan County in 2004.
