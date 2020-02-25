The City Council on Monday narrowed the candidates' list for Decatur Youth Services director to two finalists, Lemzel Johnson and Richard Collie, and will hold another round of interviews next week.
A week after public interviews of five applicants, the council members identified their top two candidates, in no order, at Monday’s work session.
Council President Paige Bibbee and council members Charles Kirby, Chuck Ard and Kristi Hill, named Collie and Johnson in their top two.
Councilman Billy Jackson’s list was topped by Collie and Chester Ayers, the Oak Park Boys and Girls Club director. Ayers finished third on every other list.
Since they didn’t have a consensus No. 1 pick, the council members told Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin to schedule interviews for 2-5 p.m. on Monday.
The City Council is seeking to fill the position left vacant by the retirement last month of Bruce Jones as the program’s first director. The advertised pay range for the position is $70,854 to $107,812.
Jackson said another round of interviews is needed because he believes DYS director is one of the city’s most important positions.
“It’s as important as police chief and fire chief because it stops a lot of things that are going on behind the scenes that we don’t talk about publicly,” Jackson said. “It allows us to sleep well at night.”
DYS was formed in 1994 as the Police Department fought to keep youth gangs from taking hold in the city. Jones has been credited with being a key force in that successful fight.
A former director of the Neighborhood Christian Center, Johnson was hired as DYS lead programs supervisor and Jones’ second in command 11 months ago.
Kirby said he was happy with all five candidates but he thought Johnson had a slight advantage because he has worked in the department.
“He even gave us a packet that gave us a lot of good information,” Kirby said.
Kirby said Collie’s experience impressed him. Collie worked in the Huntsville Housing Authority and as student adviser at Drake State Community College and Oakwood University. He is currently coordinator of student inclusion at Athens State University.
Bibbee and Jackson said they want the two finalists to tell them how they can make Youth Services, a program that focuses on helping at-risk youth, be more effective.
“In our second round of questions, we’ll get into more of the details and whether they have the skill-sets we want to run Decatur Youth Services,” Bibbee said.
Jackson said he wants the finalists to show how they can improve DYS from the point that Jones, the founding director, left it when he retired Jan. 31.
“We’re not trying to have Youth Services as the status quo,” Jackson said. “We want it even more effective in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.