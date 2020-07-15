A Decatur Youth Services employee received a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making that person the eighth city employee infected by the new coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, the city's Human Resources director said.
Interim DYS Director Lemzel Johnson said the employee notified the department of the positive test but had not had any contact with staff or students in recent weeks. The employee had been working from home before taking time off beginning July 2 for family reasons. It took 10 days for the employee to get the results back from the test.
“We had a few youth working here (at the DYS office at the Aquadome) and we’ve sent them home,” Johnson said.
He said once DYS officials were notified of the positive test result, they wanted to assess the situation without the youths in the office, and they won't return until next week. The offices were to be sanitized Tuesday night.
The latest positive test for a city employee came roughly 12 hours after Decatur's new mandatory face mask ordinance went into effect Monday.
A sixth death from COVID-19 and 32 additional positive tests for the disease caused by the new coronavirus were reported for Morgan County on Tuesday. The county has had 1,429 reported cases of COVID-19, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data.
The county has averaged 43 new cases per day over the last seven days. In the last two weeks, 13.89% of those tested have been infected by the virus.
City Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the previous seven city employees who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered and are back on the job. Two more were waiting Tuesday for test results. The city has 520 full-time employees.
“The employees have been very good at letting us know if they think they have been exposed,” Sandlin said.
None of the positive tests forced any of the departments to shut down or alter their operations, said Mayor Tab Bowling.
“We’ve had a plan for four months (to deal with anyone who is exposed or tests positive),” Bowling said.
Sandlin said an employee who tests positive is sent home and quarantined for 14 days. The employee’s pay is covered under the federal Family First Act for emergency situations.
“They can be paid for up to 80 hours, which equals two weeks of pay,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said the city’s safety specialist then goes through contact tracing to try to pinpoint where the employee caught the virus and whether any other employees or the public were exposed, as does the Alabama Department of Public Health. The employee's physician also tries to pinpoint exposure and transmission, she said.
“Right now, we’re not aware of any other exposures,” Sandlin said.
40 new state deaths
The additional Morgan County death in data released Tuesday was among 40 new deaths reported statewide from COVID-19, the highest daily count of deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
The ADPH data included one additional death for Limestone County, bringing its total of confirmed deaths from the virus to four. A fifth Limestone County death is listed by ADPH as a "probable" COVID-19 death, meaning the agency is in the process of confirming the cause of death.
Limestone County added 26 new cases in the data released Tuesday, bringing its total number of cases to 691. The county has averaged 25 new cases per day over the last seven days. In the last two weeks, 12.77% of those tested have been infected.
Five more Lawrence County residents were reported as being infected by the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing that county's total to 151. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the county.
Madison County had more new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday than any other county in Alabama, adding 194 to bring its total to 2,729.
Statewide, the death toll from COVID-19 is at 1,136. The state added 1,673 new COVID-19 cases in the data released Tuesday, bringing the total to 56,441. The state has averaged 1,358 cases per day over the last seven days, and 12.05% of those tested in the last two weeks have had the virus.
