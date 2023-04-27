Decatur Youth Services officials presented a $15 million vision recently to City Council members for a new “DYS campus” featuring a gymnasium with two basketball courts, a boxing gym, a kitchen for culinary arts classes and a recording studio.
The price tag on the proposal is 50% higher than the $10 million that the City Council has discussed allocating to the project.
Lemzel Johnson, DYS programs manager, said the proposed DYS facility would cost $13 million for construction on Memorial Drive Northwest with about $2 million for furnishings.
The City Council hasn’t voted on the fate of Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, but DYS Director Brandon Watkins said the proposed campus is based on an assumption that the rec center will not be saved and that the DYS campus would be built across the street.
The city is buying 6.12 acres off Memorial Drive Northwest from the Decatur Housing Authority and its affiliated nonprofit Decatur Housing Development for $170,100. The city is working through a 90-day due diligence period on the property before the sale is finalized.
The land is across the street from Carrie Matthews, which was operated by DYS and was the location of many of its programs before its closure.
Watkins said the cost is higher than the $10 million discussed by the City Council because the proposed new facility “is putting five facilities into one.” Youth Services is currently using five locations throughout the city for its programs and offices, he said.
Johnson added that construction costs for materials and delivery are another reason for the increased estimate.
However, some council members said this week that they only anticipated spending $10 million for the new urban youth facility and they’re reluctant to spend more.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the additional $5 million in the request “is definitely not in the budget. We kicked some numbers around with the (city) finance folks and it was never $13 million or $15 million.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he would like to have more discussions about Youth Services’ programs and needs with DYS officials and architect John Godwin of Frameworks Architecture. Ladner said he thinks a gym with two courts is needed in the facility.
He said funding for a DYS campus would likely come out of the unassigned reserve balance. The cost could be spread over multiple fiscal years, he said.
Ladner said some components of the DYS proposal are unnecessary. For example, he said DYS shouldn’t have a full culinary arts kitchen since Decatur City Schools’ Career Academies already offers a cooking program.
“I don’t know where they’re getting those numbers,” Ladner said. “We need to make sure we’re not duplicating services that the school system offers. We need to look at everything and see if we can get $15 million closer to $10 million.”
Ladner said he would not rule out going above $10 million “until we understand the type of programming and why they need what they say they need.”
Ladner said he knows a large building may be needed for DYS.
“There are some ways to make some adjustments, but we’ve got to build what is needed,” he said.
Councilman Kyle Pike, who didn’t attend the DYS presentation, said he would like to hear the DYS request and have the Youth Services officials justify the additional cost.
“Personally, I think it can be done for less than that and have the same effect,” Pike said. “We need to see that ask. I’ve got a feeling we can reel in that cost.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he thinks they made a “great” proposal for a new DYS facility and the council should build it at $15 million if that’s what they need.
“DYS needs this,” Pepper said. “If they asked for $15 million, we should find a way to give it to them. DYS plays a very important role to a lot of our youth, so it’s very important that we take care of them. If they say that’s what is important to them, we should give it to them."
Councilman Billy Jackson has been vocal that he and the Northwest Decatur community want to save Carrie Matthews. He said Tuesday he views Carrie Matthews and a possible DYS facility as separate projects.
Jackson said Carrie Matthews, which had been managed by Parks & Recreation before DYS took over the facility, should be renovated and become a recreation center again for the adults in that community.
“There are adults in this community who use Carrie Matthews on a regular basis, whether it’s shooting basketball or a lot of other activities,” Jackson said. “Carrie Matthews has so many uses in our community.”
Ladner said he agrees Carrie Matthews and a DYS campus are separate projects.
Jackson, who was unable to attend the DYS presentation, said he supports building a new DYS facility because Youth Services will lose its offices when the Aquadome is demolished. Pursuant to a settlement agreement between 3M Co. and the city, ownership of the Aquadome property will be transferred to 3M after the city completes a new recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park. 3M has said it plans to demolish the building, which sits on a closed municipal landfill.
Pike and Jackson said they appreciate receiving the proposal from Johnson and Watkins.
“I would rather someone be kind of be aggressive and ask for more than just ask for the bare minimum,” Pike said.
Jackson said every city department needs to provide a wish list to the City Council so “we can explore those things that are feasible and those that are not.”
The last three years have been difficult for Youth Services since the closure of the former Brookhaven Middle School, which was used for DYS activities, and Carrie Matthews. Brookhaven sits on the same closed landfill as Aquadome, and Decatur City Schools sold it to 3M as part of a settlement. 3M has almost completed demolition of the building.
Watkins said the biggest problem for Youth Service has been operating without a gymnasium of its own for the basketball leagues and summer camps.
The basketball league borrowed school gyms and recreation centers throughout the city for practice and games. The youth basketball season was limited to a roughly six-week period in January and February, with the league tournaments in the first week of March.
On Monday, Watkins told the council that he’s working on a memorandum of understanding with the school system to use local schools for summer camp.
Initially the proposed resolution said DYS planned to use Austin Junior High, but Watkins said that is changing. He said he would come back at next Monday's council meeting with a new proposal to use the Banks-Caddell Elementary School gymnasium for summer camp and the short-term Center for Alternatives to Suspensions for part of the program.
