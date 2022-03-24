An effort to beat the summer heat spurred Decatur Parks and Recreation officials to change the name, place and time of year of Concerts by the River, a long-standing outdoor concert series.
“We are trying to avoid the hottest months of the year. The heat is very difficult on our performers and the audience as well,” said Suzanne Langdon, events coordinator with Parks and Recreation.
Instead of being held during the summer, the two-part series now known as Decatur Park Concerts will take place in the spring and fall at the Daikin Amphitheater.
Parks and Recreation tested the seasonal change last year when a spike in coronavirus cases during the summer forced the delay of the concert series until the fall.
“The idea has been tossed around a little before. Last year was our trial run to see how everybody liked it, and everybody loved it so much more. That tipped the decision for us,” Langdon said.
This marks the first time all the concerts, which formerly took place at Rhodes Ferry Park, will occur at the Daikin Amphitheater next to the Old State Bank.
The move, Langdon said, made sense all around.
“The Daikin Amphitheater has got a permanent stage, plus you don’t have to worry about the train interrupting the concert and the parking situation is much better,” Langdon said.
Kelly Thomas, executive director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the concerts have always been successful, drawing people from out of town and of all ages.
"Changing the date can only be a positive for them to avoid the heat," Thomas said. "Cooler weather is going to bring more people no matter what."
The concerts will kick off April 18 with Cheryl Llewelyn. Other concerts will feature the Sophisticated Swingers on April 25, The Beasley Brothers on May 2, Madison Community Band and Decatur Youth Symphony on May 16 and Tosha Hill Band on May 23.
The fall concerts will highlight the music of Remnants on Sept. 12, the Al Keith Band on Sept. 19, Ray Sparks Band on Sept. 26, Reginald Jackson and Friends on Oct. 3, Natchez Trace on Oct. 10 and Michael Dean and Memphis on Oct. 17.
All of the concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. Organizers encouraged attendees to bring chairs and blankets.
Parks and Recreation hopes to attract 600 people to each concert.
“With all of the changes and the performers we have lined up, everybody at Parks and Recreation has been saying that this is going to be our best one ever," Langdon said. "I believe that, too.”
