From yellow fever to Spanish flu, Decatur has a long history of killer viruses that might be viewed as more deadly than the coronavirus that has impacted the city this year, a local historian said.
Phil Wirey, vice president of the Morgan County Historical Society, said the percentage of deaths compared to the populations of the times were much worse in the epidemics of 1878, 1888 and 1918 that ran through the town.
As of Friday, Morgan County reported 24 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,962 cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The number of deaths is 0.02% of the county's 120,000 residents.
In the 1878 yellow fever epidemic, 51 of the county’s 15,580 residents, died, or 0.327%. There were 125 cases reported. In 1888, 35 of the 22,560 residents died (0.155%), with 165 cases reported, in the yellow fever recurrence. The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was the probably the most vicious, with 145 of the county's 38,913 residents dying (0.373%).
“Compared to past epidemics, this one doesn’t even register as serious,” said Wirey, who often leads historic tours of the Decatur City Cemetery that includes a yellow fever section.
“We’ve even had worse flu seasons. We had 41 deaths from the flu and pneumonia in 2017,” Wirey said.
The two yellow fever epidemics came at a time when Decatur was in its infancy and almost killed the town before it could find solid footing, according to accounts from records at the Morgan County Archives.
There was little understanding of the disease, with most thinking yellow fever was passed through human contact. Decatur was surrounded by low-lying swamps around the Tennessee River, which made it ideal for mosquitoes.
Quarantining is not a concept new to 2020. It was used against yellow fever because it wasn’t proved until the early 1900s that mosquitoes carried the disease.
“People would often send their families to Trinity Mountain during the summer months because it was a little cooler there and then return home when it started to get cold,” Wirey said.
Both yellow fever epidemics occurred in the late fall and ended with the first frost. Both were localized for the most part, although some who fled to Memphis and Nashville spread the virus to those cities.
Postmaster Jacob Henry was the first person to die from yellow fever in November 1878. Leaving town was often the first option. Mayor George Mentz went back to Hart County, Kentucky, where he was born.
“He just left in the middle of the night and never returned,” Wirey said.
---
'Lonely and desolate'
Written accounts from both yellow fever epidemics still resonate today.
The Decatur News reported Aug. 17, 1878, that the epidemic “was worse than the papers reported it. Disinfectant should be used freely, and every other precaution should be taken to prevent its spread.”
In a letter by Dr. H.M. Welch dated Oct. 19, 1888, he wrote, “In deepest concern, I have watched the dreadful scourge in the dear old town of Decatur ... Ah, what destruction has made, and is still making in the hearts and homes of the dear old town.”
An Oct. 3, 1878, letter by Eli Jennings details how bad it got during the deadly epidemic.
“The town is lonely and desolate, and a mantle of sorrow and grief is hanging over us. We are working day and night to prevent the spread of the disease. The few brave men who risked their lives will long be remembered by the citizens of Decatur.”
Decatur rebounded in the next decade, and historical accounts say the town was thriving as its population grew to about 8,000 residents. The adjacent New Albany community, which would later merge with Old Decatur, was also growing quickly.
---
Medical disagreement
The second yellow fever outbreak occurred in August to November of 1888. Most thought it was brought into the town by a man arriving on a train with yellow fever.
The Decatur News' report on the possibility that yellow fever was back terrified the residents. Some even tried desperately to deny its recurrence.
The paper reported 10 doctors voted after an autopsy of the first death, A.D. Spencer, who died Sept. 21, 1888. Nine doctors voted that it wasn’t yellow fever.
Dr. Jerome Cochran, the state’s first health officer, had been summoned from Montgomery. He cast the lone vote that it was yellow fever and then went public on Sept. 12, 1888, with his diagnosis.
“Cochran was denounced in the streets and called an ignoramus,” the paper wrote.
The public finally accepted his diagnosis when four more people died four days later.
Many of the surviving residents left town in an attempt to avoid the virus.
“It was only 10 years later so most remembered the first outbreak,” Wirey said.
Decatur was a thriving railroad town prior to the 1888 outbreak, but the train lines quit stopping in the town during the epidemic. The townspeople had to go to Mooresville to catch the train.
Five doctors, R.C. Bowman, W.B. Black, William Gardner Gill, R.V. Williams and W.J. Young, who stayed to care for the sick caught the fever and lost their lives. They were praised in numerous accounts for their bravery and a monument in their memory was placed in the city cemetery.
One account from the Decatur Sunday Dispatch said Gill was the town’s oldest doctor after having a career of more than 50 years. Gill tended to Black even though “he was advised to leave the city because of his feeble health.”
On the day he became sick, Gill said, “ ‘I have the fever. I have organic trouble which makes it impossible for me to recover. ... Tell the church I will die right. Yes, I shall go home rejoicing.”
---
Calls to destroy town
A Birmingham newspaper reported J.T. Wilson presented a petition to the state Legislature “to purchase all private property, move the people away, revoke the charter and destroy the town.”
The townspeople also petitioned President Grover Cleveland, who had offered $5 million for preventing the reappearance of the disease, to burn the entire town and rebuild it.
However, the health officer Cochran advised Gov. Thomas Seay against it.
“I shall not advise you to squander the money which would be unnecessarily and unwisely expended on burning and rebuilding Decatur,” Cochran said.
Judge Osceola Kyle, the great-great-grandfather of former Mayor Don Kyle, came down with yellow fever in 1888. Henry C. “Hal” Jones nursed the judge back to health and then caught the fever and died.
One account said Nov. 13, 1888, was a “joyous day” because the train once again stopped at the town’s station, which was located closer to the river than the depot that still stands today.
Local historian Peggy Towns reported on Black residents' involvement in the two yellow fever epidemics.
Towns writes on her Facebook page, Our Story, that a letter was published by Eli P. Jennings, sawmill clerk and postmaster, in the Moulton Advertiser on Sept. 24, 1878, and it details roles Blacks played during the first outbreak.
Jennings wrote: "We have yellow fever here in the most malignant form. Out of eight cases, six have been laid beneath the soil. Almost all the white people have left and gone into the country."
Mentioning heroes of the fever, Jennings goes on to write about the 1878 outbreak: “Bob Chardovoyne, colored is in charge of the colored visiting committee (those who cared for the Blacks) and is a good worker. Everything has been done to prevent the spread of the disease.
“The colored men have formed a Patrol Guard and guard the property of the absentees and are worthy of mention,” Jennings wrote.
John Allison, director of the Morgan County Archives, said Officer Tom Haywood, Decatur's first African American policeman, was honored with fellow officer Joe Graham by the City Council “for work keeping the peace and going above and beyond their duties during the outbreak.”
Chardovoyne also assisted in the second fever epidemic in 1888. Towns said her great aunt often spoke of her husband, Dan Rogers, working on a burial detail and how he buried families all in one hole in the Black section of the city cemetery.
“They would often bury as many as eight family members together,” Towns said.
---
Spanish flu
Even though it was extremely deadly, there aren’t many historic accounts of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, Allison said.
Unlike the yellow fever epidemic, the Spanish flu swept across the nation. The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in the last century, according to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The H1N1 flu spread worldwide during 1918-1919. In the United States, it was first identified in military personnel in spring 1918. It is estimated that about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population, became infected with this virus.
The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States.
Wirey found one report that the Spanish flu hit Huntsville so hard that only one pharmacist was left and no doctors or druggists were left alive.
It reached Decatur in October 1918, Allison said.
“We know it was fairly severe in Huntsville,” Allison said. “And there was a railroad connection between Huntsville and Decatur so it makes sense there was a transmission of the disease that reached our city.”
Allison said the starting points were usually around the military bases so Montgomery was hit hardest in the state.
In Alabama, Gov. Charles Henderson issued a proclamation recommending the closure of schools, theaters, movie theaters and churches and prohibited large gatherings,
“It’s interesting he didn’t mandate the recommendations,” Wirey said. “Masks are not a new thing. They were used heavily in 1918.”
Alcohol sales were prohibited in Alabama. However, Mayor Osceola Kyle ordered 100 gallons of confiscated whiskey given out to fight the flu, Wirey said his research showed.
“I imagine some went and said they had the flu just to get some whiskey,” Wirey said with a laugh.
The Spanish flu killed 145 people in Morgan County over a three-year period.
