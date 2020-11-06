Gyro Uno, Decatur's only Greek restaurant, has closed, but its Second Avenue Southeast location will be quickly filled by a bakery owned by a pastry chef returning to her hometown.
Jordan Adcock said she hopes to open Sweets! By Jordan bakery in time for the annual “Cookie Walk” scheduled for Dec. 12 in downtown Decatur. She plans to offer curbside pickup and delivery during renovations to the restaurant at 324 Second Ave. S.E., Suite B.
The daughter of longtime Decatur High football coach Jere Adcock, Jordan Adcock has been working toward opening her own bakery since graduating from DHS in 2009.
She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, with a degree in baking and pastry arts. She’s worked as a pastry chef at a number of establishments in New York, West Virginia and Alabama. She also has her cottage food license, which will allow her to offer curbside pickup.
A Kickstarter fund is helping her with opening expenses for Sweets! By Jordan. Similar to a GoFundMe account, supporters donated $3,300 so far to pass her $2,500 goal. In exchange, donors get discounted or free items based on how much they contribute, she said.
Jordan Adcock has been baking and selling out of her home, but business has grown to the point that she needs a restaurant location.
“This is my home and I’ve always wanted to open a bakery here in Decatur,” said Jordan Adcock, a mother of four children. “I’ve always wanted my bakery to be downtown.”
She said she wants the bakery to be “upscale and elegant.” She will feature the traditional pastries, petit fours, eclairs, scones and quiche. Eventually she plans to add local coffee, she said.
Adcock said she initially plans to hire someone to run the register, hand out the food and handle other duties as required. She said she would eventually like to hire an assistant pastry chef.
Crystal Brown, of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said a bakery is welcome, especially with the influx of loft apartments and condominiums into downtown.
“We need as many restaurants and quality of life additions to downtown that are in walkable distance from these new residential homes,” Brown said.
Gyro Uno has vacated its space at the corner of Gordon Drive and Second Avenue. Efforts to contact the eatery's operators were unsuccessful. There also was a Madison location of Gyro Uno, but the phone number there has been disconnected and internet review sites are reporting both it and the Decatur site are closed.
