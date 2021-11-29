Decatur’s Parade of Lights on the Tennessee River will take place Dec. 11.
The annual holiday tradition features boats adorned with Christmas lights and inflatables. The parade on the water will leave from the Riverwalk Marina at 6 p.m. Best viewing sites will be at Rhodes Ferry Park, the Hard Dock Café and the marina launch area.
