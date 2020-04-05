A developing plan to improve the appearance of the corridor into Decatur from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park would include landscaped medians on Sixth Avenue.
Volkert Inc., a Mobile-based consulting firm, is preparing to unveil the rough draft of the plan within the next few weeks.
The plan is funded by a $100,000 grant, with the state paying 80% of the cost. The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority is taking on 10% of the expense, with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and the city each paying for 5% of the project.
Improving the appearance of the city's northern entrance is one goal set by the One Decatur comprehensive plan, formulated in 2018 with input from city residents.
Stratton Orr, chairman of a chamber committee formed to seek answers on boosting residential growth, said Decatur has two main entrances in which visitors usually come into the city, Alabama 67/Point Mallard Parkway and U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue.
However, several outside developers told the committee that the view of the Sixth Avenue entrance on the south side of the river bridge gives visitors “a first impression that’s not a good one.”
The chamber had planned to unveil the rough draft in late March before the coronavirus outbreak forced social distancing.
Jay Dixon, of Volkert, said he plans to post the rough draft online and seek input and ideas from the public.
Crystal Brown of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce said Friday: “We are working on the final draft of the online public input information and will have a draft for you to review soon. The next step will be to roll out the virtual public information package within the next couple of weeks.”
Dixon said the main focus of the proposal for the 1.3-mile section of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 would change it from a road with a highway feel to a Main Street-like boulevard.
A new gateway sign and wayfaring signs would be added to direct people to key locations in downtown.
Dixon said they’ve identified rights of way along the outsides of the road where landscaping can be added. There are also spots where they might reduce a lengthy entrance into a business with curb and gutter and landscaping.
“There are some businesses that have some extremely wide entrances,” Dixon said. “We will obviously work with the landowners on these improvements.”
The highlight of the proposal is to create a landscaped median through what is now the center turn lane, with set left-turn locations along the route. Dixon said this median would be similar to the one on Lee Street Northeast at the Sixth Avenue intersection.
“Obviously, the additional landscaping would be a big boost to the aesthetics of the road,” Dixon said.
Another benefit of the medians, with the set left turns instead of allowing drivers to pull into the left turn lane at any haphazard spot, is they would increase the safety of the road, Dixon said.
Orr said improving safety along Sixth Avenue is a big part of the project.
“The wood utility poles are very close to the road, some as close as 3 feet,” Orr said. “We want to figure out a way to move them away from the road or go to underground utilities.”
City Director of Development Wally Terry said the Alabama Department of Transportation “will be all about” access management and closing off some of the turn areas.
The plan calls for replacing signals that hang from wires with signals on black poles that hang over the road. This city has already installed a number of the black poles downtown.
Dixon said the plan calls for improving the safety of pedestrians, first by repairing existing sidewalks and then creating better signalized crosswalks at a few already identified locations like the two intersections at Delano Park and the Lee Street intersection.
The One Decatur plan calls for improved bicycling paths for the city, but Dixon said cycling would be moved over a block to Fourth Avenue.
Dixon said they have not estimated the cost of the proposal, and Terry added that the work will have to be done in phases as money becomes available. Terry said the utilities and signal polls will be part of a replacement plan that Decatur Utilities uses.
“All of this will require ALDOT to be on board,” Terry said. “They know we’re working on a plan.”
Orr said they’re planning on private-public partnerships paying for some of the work while seeking federal and state grants to provide funding.
“The project will take a while because it will have to be done piece by piece,” Orr said. “One piece might not be noticeable, but you’ll be able to tell when all of the pieces come together.”
While this portion of Sixth Avenue was chosen for improvements, Terry said it’s only a start. The city hope to make improvements to the bridge and causeway, and eventually improve the rest of Sixth Avenue to the south of Prospect Drive Southeast.
