This year's Spirit of America Festival that serves as Decatur's July 4 celebration has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first time since the festival's founding in 1967 that it has been canceled.
"We may try to have something at a later date," said Donna Whitten, president of the festival. She said a Labor Day event is a possibility.
She said she was told today that city officials had decided it wasn't safe to hold what would have been the 54th annual festival on July 4. The festival uses the city's Point Mallard Park for fireworks viewing and vendors and Ingalls Harbor Pavilion for a ceremony honoring award recipients.
Whitten said she understands the city's decision because she has been trying to limit her exposure to other people to protect her husband from infection.
"As the wife of a heart patient, I'm OK with it," said Whitten, who has been working remotely from her job as director of operations with the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center.
Whitten said there are no plans to select award winners this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.