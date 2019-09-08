A decision about Derrick Aikerson’s future as Julian Harris Elementary's principal could come as early as Tuesday when the Decatur school board meets at 4 p.m.
Aikerson, who became principal at Julian Harris in 2016 and is in the final year of a three-year contract that pays him $91,936 annually, has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 8.
State law permits the school district to keep Aikerson on paid leave for up to 30 days.
Superintendent Michael Douglas, who has declined to comment about why he placed Aikerson on leave, said Friday, “I will anticipate we’ll do something.”
If Douglas decides to take action to terminate Aikerson, the Students First Act requires the superintendent to give Aikerson a 30-day notice.
Aikerson said Friday he could not comment on the situation but was communicating with his attorney.
The board meeting will be in the school system's central office at 302 Fourth Ave. N.E.
Aikerson was part of a wave of Decatur City Schools administrative changes in 2014, when he came from Birmingham to Decatur as an assistant principal at Brookhaven Middle.
He has a master’s degree and specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, and he was part of the administrative team that helped get Brookhaven Middle off the state’s failing schools list.
In 2015, the board appointed him principal at Julian Harris to replace William Kimbrell, who retired.
Phil Hastings, who worked 38 years in Decatur City Schools before retiring in 2010, has served as interim principal since Aikerson was put on leave and makes $31,000 annually.
Aikerson is the second principal Douglas has put on paid leave since becoming superintendent in 2017. He placed Austinville Elementary Principal Tiffany Spencer on leave in 2018 and recommended terminating her before the school board accepted her resignation and granted her request for medical leave through the end of her contract, which expired June 30, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.