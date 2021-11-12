The Delano Park Conservancy is asking for $25,000 from the city to help with maintenance of the historic park, but one council member believes another city park needs the money more.
Conservancy leaders requested the financial help at the council meeting on Monday because, one of them said, their funding is possibly trending toward becoming “insolvent” within two years.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed allocation at Monday’s 10 a.m. meeting.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city and the Conservancy need to agree to a memorandum of understanding that would include involving the city in any master plan the group develops for the Southeast Decatur park.
“The Conservancy has done a wonderful job of making Delano Park a beautiful centerpiece,” Bowling said. “The park is a very important part of the city’s quality of life. They have to be able to maintain it, especially with the nice landscaping that requires a little more attention.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said Delano Park is a landmark in the city just like the Princess Theatre for the Performing Arts, Point Mallard and the Tennessee River.
“They do a great job with Delano,” Ladner said. “It’s always well-maintained. This is a private-public partnership.”
Ladner said it makes “complete sense” to help the Conservancy, especially considering the amount of money the nonprofit spends taking care of the Rose Garden.
“That’s a big expense,” Ladner said.
Delano Park is in Councilman Kyle Pike’s District 2, and he said he supports the allocation because the Conservancy members do so much with the park.
“This is an opportunity to support the park,” Pike said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper disagreed, however, with the mayor and his fellow councilmen. He said he appreciates the work the Conservancy does at Delano Park but Wilson Morgan Park needs the money more.
“Wilson Morgan is needing many, many upgrades and the addition of just $25,000 could really help it,” Pepper said of the Southwest Decatur park that’s in his District 4.
Pepper said Wilson Morgan needs a renovation or replacement of its playground, the wooded area needs to be cleaned out and the walking trail needs to be paved.
Ladner said the Delano Park funding doesn’t mean the City Council wouldn’t support any Wilson Morgan upgrades.
“This isn’t an either/or,” Ladner said. “This is an issue looking at Delano. If (Pepper) has any ideas for Wilson Morgan, he hasn’t told us.”
One proposal Pepper pushed earlier this year was to pave the walking trail around Wilson Morgan Park, and Ladner said this project “is never going to happen. No one else has said they want the trail paved. There’s just no support for this (trail-paving) project.”
Founded in 1887, the 28-acre Delano Park is Morgan County’s oldest city park in continuous operation and one of the oldest in the state. The 134-year-old park is recognized as a designated historic landscape and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Conservancy and the city work together to manage the park.
Conservancy board member Clint Shelton told the council at this week’s work session that he became concerned while reviewing the nonprofit’s finances.
Shelton said the Conservancy books show they will likely finish 2021 with only $135,000 and, with the group spending roughly $60,000 a year on maintenance, the money is quickly disappearing.
“The $60,000 is turning our balance sheets and we’re just headed in the wrong direction,” Shelton said. “Literally, by 2023 we would be insolvent.”
Shelton said the Conservancy needs $25,000 to “plug the gap” as they get past the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which had an impact on a lot of nonprofits’ fundraising efforts.
He said the Conservancy tries to focus on capital projects while allowing the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to take care of maintenance.
A group of women, Barbara Kelly, Nell Standridge and Conservancy President Sally Smartt, have done so much work on Delano Park for 22 or 23 years that “it’s imperative” the city help sustain the park, Shelton said.
Kelly said the Conservancy has spent about $3 million on Delano Park in the last 20 years and about $600,000 in the last decade on maintenance alone. The group has planted 250 trees over time.
“Most of the money came from people’s gifts and some grants,” Kelly said.
Kelly said they’ve held only three major fundraisers. They’re hoping to have a fourth fundraiser soon, if conditions with the pandemic continue to improve.
The Conservancy has two workers cleaning the Rose Garden walls for the first time in 20 years, but Kelly said the nonprofit's work isn’t confined to the garden. They recently cleaned the Beaver Lodge and Riverwild that are part of the children’s area, she said.
Kelly said the city used to provide more employee help at Delano Park but then had to make cutbacks in 2008. Despite those reductions, she said Parks and Recreation does a good job at Delano in mowing, taking care of the trees and other maintenance.
“They always do whatever we ask them to do,” she said.
Kelly said she’s sure Wilson Morgan needs the money just as Delano Park does. She said Decatur is lucky to have a number of nice parks.
“Wilson Morgan is a very important park that needs some special care,” Kelly said. “I want every park to get the funding and care that they need.”
