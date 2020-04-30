An advocate for Delano Park said the third act of vandalism there in six months may be the result of kids having too much free time during the coronavirus pandemic, but a solution for the mischief remains elusive.
Barbara Kelly of the Delano Park Conservancy said she hopes Decatur officials can find a way to limit the vandalism. Kelly said she saw groups of teenagers gathering at the park two days in a row, including Tuesday — the day she said the most recent vandalism occurred.
“I think we need the leadership of the city and the people that are in charge of the youth to help the Parks Department during this time without school when our youth are just faced with less structure,” Kelly said.
The vandalism included vulgar messages spray painted on the park's gazebo/bandstand, with empty beer cans and other trash surrounding the area. Most of the graffiti was cleaned up before noon Wednesday by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Earlier in the month, several trash cans and picnic tables were overturned near the basketball courts.
Mayor Tab Bowling said acts of vandalism like the one on Tuesday may happen more since schools are closed but added that the same spike happens when schools close for summer break.
“It’s been like that all of my life,” he said.
With schools not holding in-person classes, kids have more free time. Complicating efforts to provide them direction, groups like Decatur Youth Services and the Neighborhood Christian Center are also unable to hold their regular programs in person.
DYS made its in-school programs, including the Boys-2-Men and Girls-2-Women mentoring programs, virtual only, reaching out to students through video call apps. It is also keeping an open line of communication through phone calls.
“We are still trying to help to come in and give them that extra push that their parents need help with,” said Lemzel Johnson, DYS program director.
Pam Bolding, NCC director, said keeping kids engaged with school out is a challenge.
“From our perspective, a lot of the kids we serve, school is a bright spot for them,” she said. “Some of them have been schooling online, but figuring out what to do with the free time is tough.”
Johnson added that DYS is adjusting well to moving to remote outreach, but the face-to-face meetings are still the preferred avenue. He said kids are reaching out to the department asking when programs could return.
“I think that the best thing is the face-to-face contact with them. We are just trying to make the best of a tough situation.
“(The students) are being idle and not having enough to do, which could lead to them doing some of those things that we don’t want,” Johnson said.
DYS’ plans for summer programs are currently in limbo as the department waits to see what happens with current restrictions on non-work gatherings.
The best-case scenario, in Johnson's eyes, would be that the department is able to hold its usual summer programs as planned, but keep the kids protected by using masks and cleaning products like hand sanitizer.
If that is unable to happen, Johnson said the department plans to stay connected with the community and focus its energy on the back-to-school jam in early August.
“Most of the energy would be directed to making sure families are ready for their kids to go back to school,” he said.
Bolding said plans regarding the NCC’s summer youth leadership program have not been decided. Taking fewer students, pushing back the program or shortening it have all been discussed. The program usually involves 10-14 students and runs for seven weeks.
“We have hopes that we can still have the program, and we are waiting like others to see what exactly will happen,” Bolding said.
