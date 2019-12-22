At least four people, believed to be juveniles, spray-painted graffiti on signs, bathrooms and other structures Friday evening at Delano Park on Prospect Drive Southeast.
Clem Rogers, parks superintendent at Decatur Parks and Recreation, said crews began removing the graffiti at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and most had been removed by 5 p.m. Rogers said police apprehended two juveniles Friday evening, but two others ran away. Police did not respond Saturday to a request for additional information.
Rogers said low-level vandalism is common at Delano Park, but this is the worst graffiti he has seen. Buildings were covered with curse words and "T4D" inscriptions.
