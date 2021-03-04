Kyle Demeester will become the the city of Decatur’s new CFO on Monday, and he won’t have to move to the city, the City Council has decided.
The council voted 4-1 this week to approve his contract with an annual salary of $90,699 plus benefits. The approved resolution also says Demeester, who bought a home in Athens three years ago, will not have to move to Decatur unless he relocates from his current residence.
Demeester, 32, moves up from finance manager to chief financial officer after three years with the city.
Until recently, department heads were required to live in Decatur, but the four new council members said they don’t think he should have to move.
The requirement that department heads live in the city was an unwritten rule until 2000 when the council passed a resolution requiring Decatur residency.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he knows the city “had a real tradition years ago” of requiring department heads to live in Decatur and he used to agree with the practice until he became involved in the city hiring process.
“We are turning into a metropolitan city and what once worked 30 years ago doesn’t work now,” McMasters said.
Councilman Billy Jackson was alone Monday in his vote against Demeester’s promotion. Jackson had already voiced his opposition to allowing Demeester to live elsewhere. He said at the meeting that the council “is opening Pandora’s door” by not requiring the new CFO to move to Decatur.
However, Jackson mainly focused on Demeester’s experience of only three years with the city. He pointed out that the last two CFOs, John Andrzejewski and Gail Busbey, had 41 years of experience combined in municipal and county government.
“This is the second most critical position in the city,” Jackson said. “I like Mr. Demeester and he will be a good CFO someday. I hope I’m wrong, but we’re stepping out on a limb (by hiring Demeester).”
Jackson said Demeester wasn’t the most experienced finalist interviewed.
The city received 26 applications and interviewed four of the candidates on Feb. 12. Jackson said he preferred Vincent Davidson, former chief accountant for the city of Birmingham.
Davidson had only been an interim CFO for three months, but Jackson said he thought Davidson had a better understanding of the municipal budgeting process and comprehensive annual financial report, also known as a CAFR.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he talked to some local certified public accountants and John Andrzejewski, who retired as city CFO in January and was Demeester’s boss, about Demeester.
“They were very impressed with his technical skills,” Ladner said. “Kyle is going to be a star, and he is going to be, I hope, a star for us one day.”
Ladner said Demeester’s comments in his interview about “servant leadership” also struck him as a good trait.
“It’s not all about Kyle,” Ladner said. “It’s about making that department and all of the people around him successful.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said as finance manager Demeester has been willing to answer questions, find answers or has “looked into it, researched it and gotten back to me with something. I talked to people outside and inside of the city and didn’t hear a bad thing (about Demeester).”
Demeester said afterward that it was a relief that that the vote went his way.
“I’m super excited to move forward,” Demeester said. “I want to thank the council for believing in me.”
On the issue of his experience, Demeester pointed out that he worked almost seven years in public accounting as auditor for Warren Averitt LLC prior to working for the city of Decatur.
“I was part of an engagement team (financial group that does audits) that focused on municipal audits in Madison, Huntsville and even here in Decatur,” Demeester said.
(1) comment
Why does the Decatur City Council always ignore requirements just so they can have their way? I mean this new council that we hoped would do things right, is just doing business as usual then verbally tries to justify why they did what they did. Then a councilman really said out loud that Decatur is turning into a metropolitan area? No sir, Huntsville is, Madison is trying to be and Decatur I hate to break it to you is very very far from it. Do as we say not as we do, the motto of the Decatur City Council.
