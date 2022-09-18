Decatur's proposed fiscal 2023 budget uses conservative revenue estimates to provide an almost $3 million buffer against an economic downturn, includes a trip to the Paris Air Show and reduces a revenue source because of declining beer drinking.
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said he budgeted revenue of $78.7 million for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, and it includes projections for several revenue sources that are less than what the city is on track to collect in fiscal 2022. Demeester reviewed the fiscal 2023 proposal with the City Council, Mayor Tab Bowling and city directors last week in a 90-minute called work session.
Council President Jacob Ladner and the two other councilmen in attendance, Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike, agreed they are ready to introduce the proposed budget at Monday’s 10 a.m. council meeting. Councilmen Billy Jackson and Hunter Pepper were absent from the work session.
Because the budget is a proposed ordinance, it will require an additional meeting to get approved before the fiscal year starts Oct. 1 unless council members give unanimous consent for a vote Monday.
Pike said he thinks it’s a “great operating budget” because the city’s Finance Department “did a good job of getting true costs in it. There’s not a lot of fat in the budget.”
McMasters called the 2023 proposal “a good conservative budget” that Demeester streamlined through the year based on historical trends. Expenses are budgeted at $75.7 million pending additional allocations by the council.
Ladner said Demeester's budget protects the city from any adversity that arises.
“We’ve got plenty in reserve and a low debt ratio so we can weather any economic downtown,” Ladner said.
Demeester said there are indicators that there may be negative issues in the economy. For example, the federal government reported that inflation was 8.3% higher than a year earlier in August, mainly because of shelter, food, and medical care prices.
While Demeester believes a conservative budget will help the city deal with any economic headwinds, he said trends of the last 10 years indicate the city revenues will continue to grow.
“Historically, we should be OK,” Demeester said. “Revenues traditionally come in north of our projections. I think that’s a good practice for us because it protects us from getting to the middle of the year and having to make difficult decisions and cuts.”
Revenues up
He said the city’s four main revenue sources are growing. Sales and use tax revenues, which make up 50% of the General Fund revenues annually, have shown the most growth.
Sales and use tax revenues were up 10.83% through August. Demeester expects collections will total $42 million by the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, but he's only budgeting collections of $40.3 million for fiscal 2023, providing an estimated $1.7 million of the safety buffer.
He budgeted $6.8 million in business license revenues in the city and police jurisdiction for 2023, and that's $200,000 less than the $7 million he expects to end fiscal 2022 with based on collections to date.
“This is one of the safeguards that I spoke about that gives us a buffer against any economic troubles,” Demeester said.
The city’s lodging tax revenues continue to grow, and Demeester said he expects collections to reach $2 million by the end of fiscal 2022. He planned for $1.85 million in the fiscal 2023 budget, and $1.18 million of that would go to the Decatur-Morgan Visitors Bureau, which receives 64.3% of lodging tax revenues.
Demeester said he budgeted for $2.3 million in fiscal 2023 for the city’s share of the online sales tax distributed by the state even though he expects the city to receive $2.5 million by the end of fiscal 2022.
Bowling said one of the issues of the Big 10 Mayors, a collection of mayors from Alabama’s largest cities, is the 8% online tax revenues. The state collects these revenues, which it calls simplified sellers use tax, and then disperses portions based on the size of the city or county.
Bowling said the Big 10 Mayors want the revenues dispersed based on where the online purchase is made. Demeester and Bowling said they believe Decatur is losing out on a portion of sales tax revenues when people decide to buy online instead of making a purchase locally at a brick-and-mortar business.
Bowling said many rural parts of the state don't have broadband internet needed for online shopping but are "still getting a portion of the SSUT."
Demeester budgeted $800,000, which is $130,000 less than a year ago, in anticipated beer tax revenues. He acknowledge he thought a year ago the trend would be different.
“I thought (beer tax revenue) would be higher or the same but, after COVID (pandemic in 2020), maybe people are adjusting and they’re not drinking as much,” he said.
Demeester adjusted the new budget to include a 6% cost-of-living raise the council majority agreed on earlier in the week. Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin and the Personnel Board recommended a $2.9 million in market pay adjustments and a COLA, but the council cut the $900,000 for the market adjustment out of the proposal.
Last week, Hartselle approved a 4% COLA and Florence went with a 6% raise plus a 6% increase for first responders. Athens’ proposed budget that will be voted on Monday includes a 5% COLA.
Demeester showed the city’s debt service, $4.9 million, is about 6% of the fiscal 2023 budget. He said the city’s bond counselors told them during recent interviews before the city got $20 million in bonds for the new downtown parking deck and Sixth Avenue Streetscape project that Decatur’s debt service percentage is low.
“Johnny Dill (one of the city’s bond counselors) said 15% is low,” Ladner said.
McMasters said he believes 6% in debt service is much lower than most cities in the state.
Ladner said the city could afford another bond with its low debt service if it finds the right project or the money is needed for economic development.
Money for trips
The new budget includes three trips in the mayor-council account. It plans for $16,000 for the mayor and three councilmen to attend the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s annual trip to Washington, D.C. It allocated $3,000 for Bowling to go to Orlando, Florida, for the annual meeting with Japanese officials.
The third is $15,000 for a trip for Director of Development Dane Shaw and Bowling to go to the Paris Air Show in June. This is one of the world’s largest and oldest trade fair and air shows. It’s been held in odd years since 1953.
Shaw said the state and other people involved in economic development recommended that Decatur send representatives to Paris because of the city’s aerospace industries and location near the high-tech companies in north Alabama.
“They said you have aerospace in your city so you should go and build off of that platform,” Shaw said.
He said he asked an administrator in the state Secretary of Commerce’s office about what she thinks about attending the show.
“She said, ‘I’ve talked to a lot of cities in the state about going and I tell them no, that they shouldn’t be there, but y’all in north Alabama need to be there,’” Shaw said.
“This is about networking and working,” Shaw said. “This isn’t a game.”
Shaw said $5,000 of the trip expense is for a fee to go with the Alabama delegation and the remainder of the appropriation covers trip costs. He said he put in for two people because one will work on the politics and the other will conduct business when most cities send four or five people.
Bowling said Decatur sends a lot of people to Huntsville to work at Redstone Arsenal and other government properties and its many high-tech and aerospace companies. The city also has 13 HUB zones that are under-utilized.
“We have some nice advantages that we haven’t been marketing,” Bowling said. “Will one trip get that done? No.”
McMasters said he “has a little heartburn over the Paris trip because it’s so expensive, but I understand the need to go” because this an economic development trip meant to attract companies to Decatur.
Pike said he thinks “the potential upside outweighs the costs. It’s another way to foster relationships and potential growth.”
Demeester said a major change in the new budget is the Point Mallard fund will no longer be an enterprise fund. He moved the park’s budget into the General Fund just like Wilson Morgan Park and Jack Allen Sports Complex already are.
He said Point Mallard will still track its finances, but there may be some efficiencies in administrative and operational activities. The change is supported by the city’s independent auditor.
