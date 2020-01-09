Wallace Hall, one of Calhoun Community College’s oldest buildings, will soon be demolished.
The Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to allow the college to demolish Wallace Hall, named after former Gov. George Wallace.
The 54-year-old building in the center of campus was home to the offices of the college’s first three presidents until a new administration and math/sciences building was built in 2016.
In 2012, students and staff complained that the college failed to alert them to elevated levels of radon, a carcinogen, in the building. At least four employees who worked in the building died of cancer, and the administration ultimately installed a ventilation system to reduce radon levels.
The building was then used for offices and classrooms until it was shut down in 2017. It has been vacant for the past year.
Board of Trustees member Crystal Brown, of Decatur, said $825,000 is budgeted for demolition and landscaping.
“Wallace needed to be demolished to save on upkeep and maintenance costs,” Brown said. “It’s also along the front of the college, and we want to restore that area so it looks good.”
Calhoun spokeswoman Sherika Attipoe said there are no plans to rebuild on the site. The site will be landscaped to match surroundings, she said.
Brown said all of the community colleges in the system are evaluating their aging buildings, and some may be demolished to help the colleges save on upkeep expenses.
