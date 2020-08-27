A park will replace a vacant oil change building being demolished at Sixth Avenue and East Moulton Street.
Rick Paler, executive director of Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the park is part of a $60,000 project that also includes beautification of the median on the south end of the Tennessee River bridges.
The park is the initial step in a plan to beautify Sixth Avenue from the bridges to Delano Park. Improving the appearance of the city's northern entrance is one of the goals set out in the One Decatur comprehensive plan, formulated in 2018 with input from city residents.
"The park DDRA plans to create will be an example what we want to do along Sixth Avenue,” said John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce. “This is exactly what we’re trying to do. We need to clean up some eyesores like this and improve this entrance into the city.”
Paler said project will be in three phases. The first will be the building's demolition, which began this week, and removal of the concrete and asphalt.
They will then install irrigation and power, which will provide electricity for accent lights that light up the park at night. The final phase will be planting the sod and greenery.
“It will be a very simple plan like Walden Park,” Paler said. “They probably won’t plant the greenery, especially the trees, until October.”
The other half of DDRA’s plan is to landscape the median on the south end of the bridges at Wilson Street Northeast and Sixth Avenue with plant beds, crepe myrtles and magnolia trees, Paler said.
“We’ve sent an engineer’s drawing for (Alabama Department of Transportation) review and approval,” Paler said.
DDRA, the chamber and the city are waiting on a consultant, Volkert Inc., to complete a Sixth Avenue streetscape plan for this main thoroughfare into the city from the bridges to Delano Park.
“It should be ready soon,” Seymour said. “But they had 150 community suggestions to go through after the online poll closed recently.”
The Volkert plan is funded by a $100,000 grant, with the state paying 80% of the cost. DDRA is taking on 10% of the expense, with the chamber and the city each paying for 5% of the project.
The main focus of the proposal for the 1.3-mile section of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 would change it from a road with a highway feel to a Main Street-like boulevard.
A new gateway sign and wayfaring signs would be added to direct people to key locations in downtown.
The highlight of the proposal is to create a landscaped median through what is now the center turn lane, with set left-turn locations along the route.
This median would be similar to the one on Lee Street Northeast at Sixth Avenue.
