Decatur firefighters watched two fires get ignited Wednesday but fought only one of the blazes.
The flames they battled with water spraying from a hose were extinguished, but only after burning a mock living area to a char.
The other flames in an identical sitting area were extinguished by a sprinkler system. That fire resulted in only a small amount of damage — and a good drenching.
“The pictures (of the demonstration) don’t do justice to show the difference in damage,” said Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tracy Thornton. “When you add (sprinklers), I know that if a person was involved with that they could get out.
“As compared to (without sprinklers), the person who’s breathing in that toxic smoke doesn’t have a chance.”
The demonstration at the Decatur Fire and Rescue training facility was conducted on a trailer donated by the National Fire Sprinkler Association to the Alabama Fire College. One side of the divided trailer was fitted with a single sprinkler head and the other side had no suppression system. Each side had a living room set, and fires were started on a curtain. The demonstration in front of several news reporters was designed to promote the effectiveness of sprinkler systems.
Thornton said most homes don’t have sprinkler systems, but those building new homes should consider investing in residential sprinklers.
“On the commercial side, people have done this for years, but a lot of people just don’t think about the residential sprinklers,” he said. “They don’t understand that it’s even an option, but we want people to know that it is an option.”
He said a sprinkler system for a $200,000 home would cost about $4,000, and prices vary, but the investment is worth it.
“Maybe you’re a long way away from a fire station or your local department,” he said. “So a residential sprinkler would be a consideration, compared to having to start all over.
“Check with different vendors, call and get some estimates. … Now would be the time to look at it.”
Battalion Chief Brandon Strickland agreed that sprinklers “completely change the game” when it comes to house fires.
“We don’t see fires develop at all in sprinkler buildings,” he said. “It’s only always very minor damage.
“But in normal construction you can see that rapid fire spread. Conditions are drastically different for us when we arrive, and it’s definitely more dangerous.”
Fire can spread quickly in homes — the side of the trailer without the sprinkler was engulfed in flames within only a few minutes, far before any firefighter could arrive.
“People can’t survive in there, and we can only survive a limited amount of time even with our gear,” Strickland said. “You’re looking at superheated air, you’re looking at toxic gases. It’s a deadly environment that’s very time-sensitive for us.”
Strickland said every firefighter loves to save lives, but he’d prefer if disastrous fires didn’t happen.
“Obviously we would rather see homes that aren’t damaged, obviously we would rather see those buildings where we can clean up the water and everything’s OK, but (house fires) are going to keep happening."
Thornton stressed that people should take steps to prevent fires from starting in the first place.
He said misuse of candles, overloading surge protectors, using appliances with bad cords and using extension cords for an extended period of time are common catalysts for house fires.
Cooking also creates an environment for fires to begin especially as the holidays approach — he said carelessness with cooking probably creates most of the fires his department responds to.
“Everybody wants to cook because we love to eat,” he said. “People get carried away. … Make sure you’re paying attention.”
He said space heaters also cause many fires. Space heaters cause 25,000 house fires a year nationally, according to the Morgan County 911 dispatch.
A Morgan County 911 urges people who use space heaters to keep them 3 feet away from other items, only plug them into wall outlets and not extension cords, and to keep them on hard surfaces.
