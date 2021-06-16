Even though the cost of renovating Decatur's century-old Tower Building has increased by $2 million over earlier estimates, a Nashville entrepreneur and developer is moving ahead with plans to convert the structure into apartments.
“After extensive studies, we determined that all of the existing concrete floors and much of the steel reinforcement needed to be replaced,” Darren Metz, owner of Luxeterra LLC, said of the building at at 701 Bank St. “This added some delays and another $2 million to the cost of the project.”
But, “with the total 45% tax credits and our belief in Bank Street, we are biting the bullet and continuing on with construction,” Metz said. “We expect to start construction this year,” with move-in expected next year, he said.
“We are finalizing the steel order, and have been told we have to get in line as there are supply chain problems due to COVID and high demand,” Metz said.
Metz said the total cost of the project is now $8 million, but he’s counting on state and federal historic tax credits to bring the net cost to about $5 million. He still plans to have 22 apartments, with a combination of studio, one and two bedrooms, and a restaurant on the first floor of the six-floor building.
The project has been authorized for historic tax credits, according to Caroline Swope, the city’s historic preservation specialist. “The state authorized 25% of approved rehabilitation expenses, the feds authorized 20%," Swope said. "The full amount won’t be known until the project is finished, but we are expecting it to be in excess of $2 million.”
Swope said the property is located within the Bank Street/Old Decatur National Register District. “It is not yet listed as a contributing structure within the district, which it needs to be for the tax credits,” she said. “That paperwork is something that I have been working on and am waiting for additional information from the consultant (Painter Preservation) hired to update the district survey.
“We expect the building to be listed as a contributing building within the historic district when all of the federal paperwork has been updated,” Swope said.
The Alabama Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit is a 25% refundable tax credit available for private homeowners and owners of commercial properties who substantially rehabilitate historic properties that are listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places and are 60 years old or older. Under the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives program, applicants meeting certain requirements may earn an income tax credit that equals 20% of qualified rehabilitation expenditures.
“No matter what we named it, we know Decatur residents will always know it as the Tower Building so we will keep it simple and call it Tower Apartments,” Metz said.
The project not only means new life for a building that’s been vacant for decades, “it’s literally relaunching Bank Street,” Swope said.
“We would not be pursuing this project without (Swope’s) guidance and leadership, as there is a lot of red tape to cut and expertise we did not have which she brought to the project,” Metz said.
