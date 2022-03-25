Diner en Blanc, an invitation-only secret dining and social event, will return to Decatur in June for the first time in three years after a hiatus for the pandemic.
The event is described as “secret” because the estimated hundreds of guests will not know the location of the dinner beforehand. They will meet at a pre-determined location and either walk or ride a bus to the chosen public space.
The 2022 edition is scheduled for June 11.
Previous events in Decatur took place at Rhodes Ferry Park in 2018 and the parking lot beside the Alabama Center for the Arts in 2019. The coronavirus canceled the festivities in 2020 and 2021.
Decatur is one of more than 90 cities worldwide set to hold the chic outdoor picnic this year.
Guests must wear all white, bring a white table, chairs, linens and tableware and a gourmet meal.
To participate in the event, individuals can request an invitation via decatur.dinerenblanc.com/register.
