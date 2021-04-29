Instead of second interviews, the two finalists for Decatur's director of development position are this week meeting people they hope will eventually be their staff members, City Council President Jacob Ladner said.
Steve Foote, the planning director for Nicholas, Kentucky, visited Decatur on Monday, while Dane Shaw, the Black Belt Fatherhood Initiative executive director in Selma, is scheduled for a Friday visit.
The City Council is looking to replace Wally Terry, who retired as director of development last year.
The council on April 16 interviewed five of the top seven applicants that the search firm GovHR USA in March chose out of 39 applicants for the opening. The salary range for the job is listed as $86,000 to $131,000.
Ladner said the visits include meeting with the managers of the four departments — Building, Community Development, Engineering and Planning — that the chosen candidate would lead, as well as the city’s other directors and Mayor Tab Bowling.
Ladner added that he and at least one other councilman are also meeting with the candidates.
“We want to let them have some discussions with those groups and then get some feedback,” Ladner said. “We will then discuss next week how we’ll move forward.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he asked to be involved in the two visits and he did participate on Monday. He said they had a similar time to visit with the chief financial officer candidates before the council chose to promote Kyle Demeester to CFO in March.
“It was kind of informal,” McMasters said. “The candidates also have a chance to ask some questions.”
Bowling said he took Foote on a tour to show him the city's projects and opportunities.
Ladner said the meetings with the two candidates are in addition to a reception that was held after the interviews for the five semifinalist applicants. The reception gave the candidates a chance to meet invited guests with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Morgan County Economic Development Association and the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center.
Councilmen Hunter Pepper and Kyle Pike were out of town Monday. Pepper said he was OK with not attending the informal meeting with the two finalists this week.
Pepper said he thinks the council should hire Foote as director of development and Shaw as deputy director of development.
Pepper said he’s impressed with both men. He likes Foote’s experience in working in multiple departments but Foote, 62, would only commit to working three to five years with the city if hired.
Pepper said he likes 45-year-old Shaw’s ability as a leader but he could benefit in working as a deputy under Foote and be promoted after Foote’s retirement.
“That may cost us a little extra money, but I think they would be worth it,” Pepper said.
Pike couldn’t be reached for comment. Councilman Billy Jackson has not been participating in the interview process because he opposes the hiring of a director of development.
(1) comment
Bowling said he took Foote on a tour to show him the city's projects and opportunities. Come on Mr Mayor, so much for being impartial......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.