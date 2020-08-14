City Council District 3 candidate Philip Wright says he’s running for office because he thinks Decatur needs new city leadership.
Wright is running against Ray Glaze, Carlton McMasters and incumbent Paige Bibbee. The municipal election is Aug. 25. If necessary, a runoff would be Oct. 6.
The city’s largest district, District 3 stretches from Point Mallard in Southeast Decatur to Spring Avenue in Southwest Decatur and covers the Flint, Indian Hills and Burningtree areas.
Wright, 27, is a training manager for Cracker Barrel in Huntsville. He said some business people told him the city needs new leadership to jump-start the city’s growth.
“We need someone who will work with both sides of the aisle,” Wright said. “Every (council) meeting there’s this constant bickering, and that’s why the city’s growth is stagnant.”
Wright said he’s offended that Huntsville, Athens, Hartselle and Madison have grown so much and Decatur’s growth has been stagnant for two decades.
“That’s just unacceptable,” Wright said. “I believe we need fresh leadership on the council with new ideas.”
He said the city needs to look at easing some of the regulations new companies face when they looking at coming to Decatur.
Wright said he likes Mayor Tab Bowling’s plan to create $5 million for paving with investment funds and a portion of the city’s reserves.
Wright said the city is also short-staffed in a number of departments, the Burningtree area “has been neglected” and needs a park and the city needs a special needs park.
He said the city needs nice senior adult apartments like Harbor Point because there are waiting lists for the existing senior adult facilities. He suggested the Flint area might be a good location.
“There’s a three- to four-year wait at most senior adult apartments,” Wright said. “If a senior doesn’t have children living nearby, it’s hard for some senior adults to stay by themselves.”
