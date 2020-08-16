The City Council's performance has emerged as a top issue in Decatur's District 3 council race, with three challengers saying it's ineffective and incumbent Paige Bibbee defending her first-term record.
Ray Glaze, Carlton McMasters and Philip Wright are each trying to unseat Bibbee in the Aug. 25 election. If a runoff is needed, it will be Oct. 6.
Other issues discussed by the candidates in Decatur's largest district included paving, residential growth and how the city should handle its ice rink and campground. District 3 stretches from Point Mallard to Spring Avenue in Southwest Decatur and covers the Flint, Indian Hills and Burningtree areas.
McMasters, a local businessman, said last week “it’s apparent” the council members don’t work together and they don’t get along with Mayor Tab Bowling.
“It’s got to be a team with everybody looking out for the greater good of the city,” McMasters said.
Glaze, a marketing professional, said it’s well-known there’s been “a lot of discord” among council members and the mayor.
“There needs to be some unity,” Glaze said. “People need to get along. Some things that are discussed in public need to be taken up behind closed doors, although I know that’s not always possible.”
Wright, a restaurant trainer, said the main issue in the campaign is the transparency and accountability of Bibbee and the council. He said the city should be run like a business and that’s not happening.
“I don’t think our current City Council listens to the residents,” Wright said. “Our district gets neglected.”
McMasters said sometimes the city forgets to provide the basic services for the Burningtree area.
“I had one woman in Burningtree tell me she had to wait months for her leaves and yard waste to be picked up,” McMasters said.
Wright said the council members often look disinterested during the council meetings.
“Billy Jackson is the only one who looks at the audience,” Wright said. “The others have their heads down or they’re looking at their phones.”
Bibbee said she’s heard the criticism and most of it’s not accurate. She said her main focus has been transparency and that often makes some in the city mad.
She said this council’s relationship with each other improved as the term went along, and council members have always been willing to publicly discuss the issues.
“There’s not been the anger and animosity that there was in the previous term,” Bibbee said. “There’s not the yelling matches and angry disagreements that there was in the past.
“It would scare me if all five members of a council or commission get along all of the time. That tells me there’s something wrong and there’s probably a lot of behind-closed-doors discussion."
On the issue of the council’s relationship with Bowling, Bibbee said she “finds it interesting that the mayor doesn’t get along with any of the five of us.”
She pointed out that Bowling was the one who attacked the council at a June meeting, calling four of the five members “lame ducks” in a conflict over legal settlements.
“The disrespect he showed (District 4 Councilman) Charles Kirby speaks volumes about him,” Bibbee said.
Enough paving?
McMasters said the big issues citywide are the lack of paving and “the failure to provide basic services.”
Bibbee said this council increased the amount of paving every year so it has done more that previous councils did.
She said the city did $651,000 worth of paving in 2015, none in 2016 and $150,000 in 2017. After this term began, the city did just over $1 million in resurfacing in 2018 and $1.26 million in 2019.
“We budgeted $1.3 million in fiscal 2020 but had only got through $916,000 before the coronavirus pandemic forced us to delay four roads,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said she would like to pave more roads but the money has to be available. She said 2021 paving priorities are Eighth Street Southeast and the Central Parkway Southwest service road.
“We can always do better,” she said.
Bibbee said this council has approved more mowing than before, including taking over care of state rights of ways from the Alabama Department of Transportation in 2018.
She said the council also hired a consultant to put out litter traps for $30,000 and bought $50,000 in litter-catching grates.
McMasters said the city has a good bond rating so it could go to the bond market for financing needed projects and to increase the amount of paving.
Glaze said the only way the city can get the money to do more paving and take care of all its issues is to attract more businesses to create jobs.
“There are too many highly skilled workers crossing the river every day to go to their jobs in another city,” Glaze said.
McMasters and Glaze said the city and its residents need to do a better job of putting forth a positive image and start talking about the city’s assets.
“We’ve got to sell the city and quit talking about what’s wrong,” Glaze said.
Wright said the city “needs to make itself inviting and quit letting outside companies tell us who we are. We need to do a better at recruiting jobs.”
Glaze and McMasters both said the city needs to make sure its building codes aren’t more stringent than neighboring city’s codes.
City population
On residential growth, the candidates said the city is making good progress with six major subdivisions under construction or in planning. Four of the six subdivisions are in District 3, with two near Old River Road, one off Point Mallard Drive and another on the east side of Central Avenue and north of Poole Valley Road.
Bibbee said she was a deciding vote on the $1 million sewer extension that was part of a city agreement with Howard Morris and family to annex property into the city and build his subdivision off Old River Road.
“That was tough because I live in that neighborhood and my neighbors weren’t happy with me, but I did what’s best for the city of Decatur,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said she wants to follow through on the new subdivisions as councilwoman until they get through their initial phases.
McMasters said he thinks the city is in prime position to take advantage of the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant and other new industries.
Wright said the city needs upscale apartments similar to those built near Mooresville off Interstate 565.
“Many millennials want a nice apartment and some aren’t ready to buy a home,” Wright said.
Wright and Glaze said they want to find out more about the Point Mallard Campground’s space issue and the conflict between long- and short-term campers.
“It doesn’t need to be an RV park, but you lose revenues if you don’t have those long-term campers,” Glaze said.
McMasters said he doesn’t like the fact people are making the campground their second home, building structures on the campsites and not paying property taxes.
“It’s not a trailer park,” McMasters said. “Maybe we need to market it differently. It needs to be a destination place where families can come and stay for a week or two during the summer.”
Bibbee said the city is close to releasing new rules for the campground that include limiting section A to short-term campers.
Wright said there’s property south of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge near the Indian Hills area that could be turned into a campground.
All of the candidates said the Point Mallard Ice Rink needs to be repaired. Bibbee said the city is trying to find the money for the $4 million project.
