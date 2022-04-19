A split Decatur City Council on Monday authorized creation of a beautification crew, adding two full-time employees and three new 10-passenger vans to focus on litter removal.
The council voted 3-2 to approve the $186,376 cost of the new Parks and Recreation vans and crew as part of the fiscal 2022 midyear budget review. Councilmen Kyle Pike, Carlton McMasters and Hunter Pepper voted for the resolution with Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Billy Jackson voting against it.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the proposal is a reinstatement of positions the city once filled as part of a Beautification Department before budget cuts in 2008. The beautification superintendent, an employee already handling oversight in these areas, will now have six employees.
The approved proposal includes a beautification coordinator at a starting salary of $32,151. This person will go into schools and teach about the importance of not littering.
Lake said the other new employee will be a litter crew supervisor, who will start at $27,724 annually. This person will be one of three employees who will supervise the Limestone Correctional Facility inmates who pick up trash in the city. Each city employee will have four inmates to supervise.
The plan includes the purchase of three vans for $120,000 and a $6,000 dump trailer. Lake said he plans to replace one inoperable van and another that’s a 2001 model and add a third van so three litter crews can clean up the city.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the tree-cutting crew will now focus more on beautification and add upkeep of the city’s landscaping to its assignments.
“Parks and Recreation is already strapped with all of the work that they have to do now,” Bowling said.
Lake said the plan does not include a proposal presented in December by Morgan County Regional Landfill Director Wanda Davis to create a Beautification Board, a prerequisite to joining the Keep America Beautiful organization.
Ladner, who also was the lone vote against the midyear authorization approved by the council to purchase a firetruck, said he doesn’t think the additional beautification employees are necessary.
Bowling and Ladner had a terse exchange in the meeting over Ladner’s vote against the resolution. The mayor said afterward that Lake's proposal came out of a recent visit by Ladner to Huntsville. He said Lake showed Ladner the proposal prior to presenting it to the council.
“Jason came up with a plan and the council president said, ‘I like it; let’s move forward with it,' and then voted against it,” Bowling said.
Pepper said he was surprised Ladner voted against the beautification crew proposal.
“For somebody who is an advocate for beautification as a member of the City Council, I’m pretty sure he had a good reason,” Pepper said.
Pepper added that he’s glad Ladner let the proposal go forward even if he didn’t support it. Pepper said he would “crucify” Ladner if, as the council president, he kept any proposal off an agenda just because of his opposition to it.
Ladner said Huntsville’s litter fight is starting on a smaller, less-expensive scale that he believes would be the best route for Decatur to take.
“Huntsville is more targeted with little expense,” Ladner said. “They're focusing on a certain area, like downtown, and their litter mitigation wouldn’t include additional employees.”
If the targeted method of litter pickup works, Ladner said the city could then expand litter pickup to other areas.
Ladner said he’s “very hesitant” to add more full-time employees even though the city’s economy is doing well and the money is available right now for the hires.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the city has 493 employees and another 63 openings, including the newly approved positions.
Ladner called the city’s head count “heavy” in comparison to other cities.
“When the economy is good and there’s money in the bank account, the first thing we do is go hire people,” Ladner said. “But, if the economy starts slowing down and we have to reduce the budget, those people are still there.”
Pike said litter cleanup, in addition to sewer overflows and paving, “was one of most-discussed topics in the (2020) campaign. I still hear about litter from residents. I wish we did not have to spend this money on litter pickup, but it’s something we need to do.”
McMasters said he’s aware the city is spending $1 million annually on litter control but “that appears not to be enough. We can afford this opportunity to get more boots on the ground” in the war against litter.
Jackson asked Lake if the crew would also take on trash removal and beautification of the city’s alleys, and Lake said it wouldn’t.
The city contracts out the upkeep of city rights of way and city properties, including alleys, to private lawn care companies. Parks and Recreation oversees these contracts and the contractors’ work.
Lake said the work that city contractors do can be expanded to include more alley work if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.