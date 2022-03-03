The smack talk began early this week between Jacob and Erika Ladner over today's Class 1A state boys basketball championship game that pits Decatur Heritage Christian Academy against Covenant Christian School of Tuscumbia.
The ultra-competitive couple’s rivalry is kicked up a notch for the showdown in Birmingham between their alma maters.
Jacob, a local businessman and Decatur City Council president, was a former All-State basketball player at Decatur Heritage in 2004. Erika Odell Ladner, a former television reporter, was a point guard on Covenant’s first Alabama High School Athletic Association team in 2005.
The couple will be wearing their school’s colors, purple for Decatur Heritage and green for Covenant Christian, and they won’t be sitting together at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center for the 5:45 p.m. game.
“I told her I wasn’t going to sit with her if she wears Covenant green,” Jacob said. “I don’t want to listen to her yelling for the other team.”
His wife said she’s fine with this separation. She’s planning to sit with former teammates and old friends, some of whom are coming in from out of state for the big game.
“The beauty of playing at a small school is everyone knows everyone,” Erika said.
The question is who their three children will be sitting with at the game. They said Bennett, 9, declared immediately that he’s rooting for Decatur Heritage's Eagles.
“He’s too close with Coach (Jason) Marshall, Coach (Tommy) Kyle and the players,” Jacob said.
Their 1-year-old baby, Claire, is wearing green, mom declared. Hallie, 7, is the question mark. Jacob said she’s wearing purple but Erika said she’s holding out hope that she can convince her older daughter to wear green with her.
“I think (Hallie) can be swayed,” Erika said.
The couple debated who is the most competitive in the relationship, and Erika claims she “was the queen of the prank” so her husband better watch out.
“I’ve got to come up with something,” Erika said. “Maybe I’ll decorate his car in green.”
The two private schools have played before but the stakes have never been this high. Jacob is quick to point out that this is Decatur Heritage’s sixth trip to the state Final Four while Covenant is playing in its first.
Decatur Heritage is 21-7 this season while Covenant Christian is 27-6. Despite being nearly neighbors in north Alabama, the teams have not met since the 2019 Northwest Regional finals. That was the year Decatur Heritage won the state championship.
This will be Decatur Heritage’s third trip to the state finals. The Eagles lost on their first visit in 2001 to Pleasant Home, 42-41. They claimed a state championship in 2019 with a 63-42 win over St. Luke’s.
Covenant upset top-ranked and defending state champion Autaugaville, 73-62, in this season's semifinals.
Erika, who saw Covenant play in November when they named the gymnasium after her coach, Bill Deegan, said she thinks the teams are evenly matched and she expects a nail-biter.
Covenant has an advantage because this is their first state final, she said.
“There’s something special about that first time,” Erika said. “I really think Covenant has an awesome team. They can definitely hold their own. But Decatur Heritage is so good, too. We’ll probably all have gray hair by the end of the game.”
Scott Mayo, former Decatur Heritage headmaster who is now executive director of the Cook Museum of Natural Science, knows the couple well. Erika works part time at the museum as a media specialist and he’s known Jacob for years. Jacob and his four siblings all went to Decatur Heritage.
Mayo called them an "All-American” couple. “They’re good people. They don’t make them any better."
He said Jacob “is pretty intense” and she’s almost as competitive.
“It’s all great until they run into a conflict where they’re pulling for separate teams,” Mayo said.
Mayo joked that the two are so competitive that “it might be a long drive home after the game. I’ll let you know after Thursday night if it’s all fun and games. Somebody may end up on the side of the road walking.”
Jacob and Erika admitted they talked about traveling to Birmingham separately because of the postgame drive.
“The loser may have to get an Uber,” Jacob joked.
