A student who left the University of Alabama at Birmingham to study theater at Calhoun Community College will graduate with her associate degree from Calhoun this week.
Ashleigh Vickery is one of 2,438 students qualifying to receive a degree from Calhoun this month and she will join 532 scheduled to walk across the stage at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena on Thursday at 4 p.m.
“Do not overlook Calhoun,” Vickery said. “I definitely did, and I definitely regretted it. I wasted so much money on UAB my first year. Granted it was a good experience, but if I had come here and stayed here, it would have been so much better.”
Vickery, who graduated from Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, wanted to transfer to Calhoun after attending their performance of “Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur.
“They had people flying in silks and bright colors and dancing, and such raw talent,” she said.
At UAB, Vickery said, she couldn’t take any singing, dancing or music classes, only technical theater and acting. She took her first ever dance class, Intro to Dance and Theater, with Lauren Cantrell at the Alabama Center for the Arts. The class covered ballroom, tap, jazz, swing, Fosse and more.
“Lauren’s been the most amazing professor,” Vickery said. “She’s encouraged me to keep pursuing dance because we both know that that’s my weakest point, but because of her encouragement, I’ve not let myself give up.”
Vickery took additional dance classes at Dancers Inc to build her skills and said she loved performing in “Cabaret” since she had the opportunity to “dance like I've never danced before."
Cantrell and Vickery met in 2017 when Vickery performed in the ensemble of Bank Street Players’ performance of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Cantrell directed the show.
“I remember she’s always had a great voice and been a hard worker and a team player,” Cantrell said. “Ashleigh has had tremendous growth as an actor and vocally. She’s the kind of person who, if there’s an opportunity to work on something, she’s going to take it.”
In her first production at Calhoun, Vickery starred as the Starcatcher in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a Peter Pan prequal adapted for the stage.
“I got to be hooked up to a fly rig,” Vickery said. “And I got to fly because, you know, pixie dust.”
Including “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Vickery has performed in shows like “Legally Blonde,” “Cabaret,” “Rent,” and “Twelfth Night” at Calhoun. From May 18-21, she’ll star as Gertrude McFuzz in “Seussical: The Musical.” She also worked as music director on a student-directed show.
“There’s so much you can learn at Calhoun,” Vickery said. “There’s so much you can learn from the people here — even the students here. The opportunities you get here, you probably will not get at a big university. It’s here that it’s more personal. You make a connection with your professors.”
After graduation, Vickery will transfer to Auburn University to earn her bachelor’s degree. She plans to travel to Atlanta to audition for films and national tours.
“Ashleigh is a really solid actress and a beautiful singer, so she’s going to have the opportunity to do some musicals as well as non-musicals,” Cantrell said. “It’s always fun when students are graduating because the world is their oyster.”
Cantrell said the theater program at Calhoun usually has about 30 active students who have opportunities to try their hand at a variety of performing arts subjects at the ACA.
The ACA, a partnership between Calhoun and Athens State University, opened its performing arts building in 2016.
Currently, the ACA is building a three-story, 43,474-square-foot residence hall in downtown Decatur on the corner of First Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street. The $15.6 million project will feature a mix of 11 studio, 19 one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom units for a total of 68 beds in the ACA’s first dormitory.
“If people don’t know about us yet, it really is a gem in our community,” Cantrell said. “It’s a great option, especially for a student who’s not quite ready to go away to college. You can get some really good training right here in Decatur.”
