In a time of tragedy, Annie was adopted from a shelter as a puppy and provided comfort.
Annie, now 10, is a white German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix owned by Juan and Robyn Penuelas. Before the couple's marriage, Robyn was devastated by the murder of a cousin whom she was close to and had lived with from time to time.
Robyn sought out comfort and went to Decatur Animal Services where she found Annie, who was just a few months old. For an adoption fee of $35, Robyn brought the puppy home.
Juan said Robyn “wanted to focus on something else in her life.” Annie was a way to help Robyn not think about the tragedy, according to Juan.
Now Annie has a special place in her owners' hearts. She loves to play dress-up, eat doggie ice cream and go for car rides.
“She is family. She’s like a human. We don’t even consider her a dog anymore, she’s a big baby,” said Juan, a Decatur police officer.
Robyn, a teacher at Decatur Middle School, was not Annie’s first owner.
“Supposedly, a family took her in before Robyn, and they returned her because she sheds a lot. The family couldn’t deal with her shedding,” said Juan.
He said Annie, who weighs about 70 pounds and deals with arthritis, loves being outside.
“She used to catch rabbits all the time and bring rabbits inside the house. Now since she’s getting old and fat and she can’t catch them anymore, we buy her a bunch of stuffed rabbit toys,” Juan.
Robyn likes to go for runs and so she takes Annie with her. However, Juan said that since Annie is getting older, she does not run as much.
“She loves lying around. You come home she’s just lying around waiting for you. Then she just loves to cuddle,” said Juan.
Annie also loves an ice cream made specifically for dogs called Dogsters that they buy at Publix. After doing a few tricks to earn her treat, she takes the small container of ice cream and sets it on her bed to eat.
---
Creature of routine
Ice cream is not the only way that Annie is spoiled. She has two extra-large beds stacked on top of each other. “I had to buy two beds,” said Juan. “It wasn’t comfortable enough.”
Annie also likes to lounge on the couch and sleep in the bed with Juan and Robyn. However, Juan said, because of her arthritis, they are going to buy her steps to be able to get into their bed easier.
According to Juan, she goes to bed at the same time as them, sleeps all through the night, and then in the morning, wakes up with them and follows them around before they leave for work.
Annie loves going for car rides and gets to sit up front and stick her head out of the window. However, Juan said, “The only problem when you roll down the window is so much hair just comes off of her.”
---
Playing dress-up
Dressing up is another thing Annie loves doing. She has football jerseys and a mane she wore when dressed up as a lion for Halloween a couple of years ago.
“I tell her, hey, come here, put on your shirt. She puts it on her head, lifts up her paw (and) she puts it in,” said Juan.
Annie knows what the doorbell means, said Juan, and she loves company. When he has friends over to watch football games in the garage, she hangs out in the garage with them.
“We don’t put her around other dogs, so it’s usually humans she interacts with the most,” said Juan.
"She’s super smart. I wouldn’t have her in the house if she wasn’t smart. Beauty can only take you so far,” joked Juan.
Juan and Robyn had a bell that Annie could push to ring if she wanted a treat, but they had to discontinue that system.
“She would ring it, then she’d get a treat, then ring it again, get another treat. ... She’s pretty obsessed with the bell,” said Juan.
Juan said they are not interested in getting another dog right now. “The way I look at it is, if you don’t have time for your dog, you don’t need a dog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.