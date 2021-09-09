Anna McNatt and Sharon Grotlisch are among a large group of city residents who go the Wilson Morgan dog park four or five evenings a week.
They love to watch their dogs running and frolicking freely, occasionally wrestling and chasing balls.
“I love the dog park, and everyone there is so great,” McNatt declared.
Two years after Decatur's only dog park opened, it has become a popular destination for pet owners, who say they are mostly pleased with the facility but would like more shade in both of its enclosures and better drainage in the enclosure for small dogs.
Grotlisch said close to a dozen dogs with their owners are at the enclosures almost every evening during the week “if it’s not raining.” She said she loves the way “it’s a nice, open space.”
The two-section dog park was built in 2019 along Wilson Morgan Lake, near Beltline Road Southwest and Central Parkway. A private steering committee, led by Suzie Wiley, raised about $20,000. State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, helped secure a $100,000 grant from Alabama's Mountains, Rivers and Valleys RC&D Council to build the park. Parks and Recreation crews took care of the construction.
“The dog park has been a tremendous quality-of-life addition to the city,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “It’s been very popular, and Parks and Recreation does a good job of taking care of it.”
The park has separate enclosures for small and large dogs, with 25 pounds as the dividing line. It’s apparent during peak times that the small-dog section closest to the parking lot sees less use.
McNatt said her Jack Russell-mix, Tito, weighs just on the cutoff point and could probably play in the small-dog side. She suggested the small-dog side needs help with drainage because the ground is so flat, while the large-dog side slopes slightly toward the lake.
“The small-dog area stays wet,” McNatt said. “And the people in the small-dog area aren’t as nice.”
She said Tito also enjoys wrestling and playing with the big dogs more, so he’s also right in there with others.
Grotlisch’s Bernedoodle, a part Bernese mountain dog and poodle named Dude, is still a puppy at almost 5-months-old even though he already weighs 50 pounds. She said the park has been a great for socialization.
“He was intimidated at first, but he’s figuring it out,” Grotlisch said. “The older dogs put him in place.”
The roughhousing is usually in fun, although the occasional dog gets too aggressive, Grotlisch and McNatt said.
"The people are really good. Everybody knows what is expected, and they keep an eye on their dogs,” McNatt said.
Grotlisch said the regulars are quick to let the newcomers know of the rules, and everyone keeps a close eye on their dogs.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake and Wiley said most people seem to love the park. The one consistent complaint is that there’s not enough shade, they said.
“I have people telling me at the grocery store that they love the dog park but it needs some shade,” Wiley said.
The regulars said they make sure they don’t arrive before 6:30 p.m. once the heat of summer arrives. They’re then able to stay until sundown, when the park officially closes.
“No one is at the park until it gets later in the day because it’s too hot and there’s no covering from the sun whatsoever,” Grotlisch said.
An example of the ways park users collaborate to take care of the dogs involves two kiddie pools that somebody added. Everyone is expected to add a bag of ice when it’s hot.
“The last one to leave has to empty the pools and turn them upside down,” McNatt said.
Wiley said they’ve raised an additional $70,000 since the park opened that she might use to add more trees or artificial shade.
