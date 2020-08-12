The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging for some families to prepare for the school year, but federal funding and donations from local organizations have taken the burden of purchasing school supplies from many Decatur parents.
Frances Nungester Elementary Principal Shannon McCaskey said the school was able to fund school supplies for every child for the first time this year.
“All of the kids at Frances Nungester are going to receive free school supplies. The only thing they have to get is a mask, backpack and a water bottle,” McCaskey said.
She said many parents have lost their jobs or are otherwise struggling due to the pandemic.
“This is just an excellent way to show parents that we hear you, we care … we understand how you feel,” McCaskey said.
The school receives Title I funding, which is a form of federal funding that goes to schools with a high percentage of low-income students. McCaskey said some Title I funds were used to purchase school supplies, in addition to donations from the Decatur Kiwanis Club, Delta Sigma Theta sorority’s central north Alabama alumnae chapter and First Bible Church.
Other elementary schools have also met all supply needs for students this year.
Taunya Smith, the new Woodmeade Elementary principal after longtime principal Angie Whittington’s retirement this year, said the school purchased school supplies for all students.
Austinville Elementary Assistant Principal Cassie Washington said the school received school supply donations from local churches and has sufficient supplies.
West Decatur Elementary Principal Jennifer Edwards said Ascend Performance Materials, a Decatur company and the school's "Partner in Education," donated a variety of school supplies ranging from copier paper to highlighters. Additionally, Redstone Federal Credit Union is adopting the school and will help meet the needs of students.
Edwards said no parent who wants to send their child to in-person school will have to keep them home due to not being able to purchase supplies.
"We have plenty of supplies, book bags, anything that we'll need to enter the doors," Edwards said. "We've really been blessed in that area."
Amy Stewart with St. John's Episcopal Church said Banks-Caddell Elementary students will receive school supplies from the church, as well as weekly food donations starting later in the month.
The church collected standard school supplies, including notebooks, crayons and pencils. The church's food drive will provide bags of food for nearly 40 students each week throughout the year.
“Other organizations contribute to this program. St. John’s parishioners volunteer to shop, bag and/or deliver food. We also receive monetary donations to support the backpack food program,” Stewart said.
The church typically runs a “Homework Helper” program, where volunteers help students with homework after school, but Stewart said the program is on pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
Some elementary schools will still be requiring parents to purchase supplies this year, but McCaskey said the district looked for ways to cut back on the school supply list to make it easier for parents to obtain the needed items.
