A man wanted in connection with two separate shooting deaths was in police custody Tuesday night, according to Decatur police.
According to authorities and media reports, U.S. Marshals found Ricardo S. Bass, 40, who has addresses in Decatur and Huntsville, in a car near Alabama 20 and County Line Road, where Madison and Limestone counties meet, around 7:20 p.m.
Decatur police said Bass is a suspect in two murders that occurred Aug. 19.
Authorities said they believe Bass fatally shot Jeffrey Carden, 31, of Huntsville, in Huntsville about 5:50 a.m. and about 30 minutes later, gunned down Mark Allen Nicholson, 54, of Hartselle, at the Wavaho gas station at 707 Wilson St. N.W. in Decatur.
