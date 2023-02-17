A portion of the downtown alley off Johnston Street Southeast is in line to get a facelift that would create a small outdoor arts venue.
The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority is leading a proposed $282,500 project on the portion of the alley south of Johnston Street, between Carriage House and the former Whisk’d restaurant to the west and Blackburn Maloney & Schuppert law firm and the RailYard to the east. Phase 1 of the entertainment area project would only cover the alley between Johnston Street and the Whisk'd building's south end.
DDRA Director Kelly Thomas said Thursday the goal is to create an entertainment alley “that’s similar to a New Orleans or Savannah (Georgia) courtyard.”
The Alabama Center for the Arts residence hall is under construction at the corner of Johnston Street and First Avenue, and Thomas said she hopes "the college students will use the park to hang out in, play their music and show off their art. We truly want this to be a community park like any other park in the city."
Thomas said they plan to put a slide for children and a new staircase from Johnston Street down to the alley. The existing staircase would become a private entryway to Carriage House.
A performance area would be placed west of the stairs and slide.
“The performance area would be big enough for a three-man band or a small theatrical performance,” Thomas said.
She said the remainder of the alley would have cobbled stone, decorative pavers and landscaping and irrigation out to the end of the Whisk’d building.
Thomas said the plan is to add “seating for people watching the performance or enjoying a picnic.”
She said the planned improvements on the south side of Johnston Street are the first phase of DDRA’s alley project. They would like the second phase to focus on improvements to the part of the alley between Johnston and Moulton streets.
The City Council will consider a $150,000 contribution for phase 1 of the project at Monday’s 10 a.m. meeting.
Thomas said the remainder of phase 1 will be funded through a combination of grants and contributions. DDRA received a $100,000 grant from the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Council. Ascend Materials’ Ascend Care Foundation contributed $20,000 and the Community Foundation, a nonprofit run by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, added a $9,500 grant for the project.
The Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation and Decatur-Morgan Tourism are spending $2,500 on a mural on the east wall of the Carriage House, fronting the alley.
She said the ACA Foundation is requesting proposals from artists interested in creating the mural.
“We don’t know what the mural will be," Thomas said. "It has to have a historical aspect to it. We’re leaving that open to the artist's interpretation.”
Attorney Mark Maloney, a partner at Blackburn Maloney & Schuppert, said Thursday he hasn’t seen the plans for the alley behind their practice but “anything that improves the looks of the area would be greatly appreciated.”
Maloney said his only concern is that there’s still access to the law firm’s back entrance.
“I’m in favor of beautifying the area but that’s still a public alley in the rear of our building and we need to be able to move furniture and other items in and out,” Maloney said.
City Director of Development Dane Shaw said the plans to improve the alley fit well with everything that’s going on downtown. This includes the Alabama Center for the Arts residence hall, a Fairfield Inn by Marriott and a city parking deck with retail/restaurant spaces in the same area, all of which are currently under construction.
“Anytime you do streetscape and bring entertainment to the residents, it’s a big improvement,” Shaw said. “What they’re doing will complement what’s happening downtown.”
The city initially had some reservations about the project, but City Engineer Carl Prewitt said they’re now OK with the project since DDRA has agreed not to change the drainage slope of the existing alley.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he thinks the Johnston Street alley project “is a nice addition to downtown,” especially since Prewitt is now fine with it going forward.
